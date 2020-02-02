New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while giving his suggestion on how to save the country from the clutches of the economic slump the country is battling with.

Tweeting a video of PM Modi doing his exercises, Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi should try his “magical exercise routine a few more times” to boost the economy, ending his advice with “#Modinomics”.

“Dear PM, Please try your magical exercise routine a few more times. You never know, it might just start the economy. #Modinomics,” the Congress leader said.

Dear PM, Please try your magical exercise routine a few more times. You never know, it might just start the economy. #Modinomics pic.twitter.com/T9zK58ddC0 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 2, 2020

On Saturday, following the presentation of the Union Budget 2020 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi said that there was no strategic idea or anything concrete in the Union Budget and it described the “hollow” approach of the government that was “all talk”.

Talking to reporters outside Parliament, Gandhi had described the budget as repetitive, saying it does not address the main issue of unemployment confronting the country’s youth.

“The main issue is unemployment. I did not see any concrete, strategic idea that could help our youngsters get jobs. There were redundant things in the budget and I did not see any central idea,” he had said.

“It describes the government quite well. There is a lot of repetition, a lot of rambling and nothing concrete. It describes the mindset of the government, all talk and nothing concrete,” he had added.