75% Job Reservation to Haryana Locals: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday made a big announcement for the locals of the state and said his government is trying to give 75% reservation to all residents in the state's multiple industries before January 15. He said this while addressing an event in Rohtak.

He also talked about the protesting farmers and said now that the Centre has taken back the 3 farm laws in the Parliament and their MSP demand is ready to be talked about by the Centre, farmers should return and open the state's borders. He further promised that the non-lethal cases against farmers will be taken back.

Rohtak | We're trying to give 75% reservation to all Haryana residents in the state's multiple industries before January 15: Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala pic.twitter.com/MzwdIj1GWJ — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2021

“Even the non-lethal cases against farmers will be taken back. Farmers demanded MSP in Haryana and our government, in the last 2 harvests, directly transferred Rs 30,000 crores for MSP on paddy crops. I want the Centre to replicate this all over the nation,” Dushyant added.

Last month, the deputy chief minister had said that industries have been asked to get themselves registered on the government portal ‘Haryana Udyam Memorandum’ as part of the state government’s initiative to implement the law to give 75 per cent reservation for local youth in private sector jobs.

In a statement, Dushyant claimed that so far, 16,000 companies have registered themselves.

It must be noted that the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act 2020 takes care of private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms in the state, as per a notification issued by the state government. The notification from the state will come into force with effect from the January 15.

Calling the move from the state ‘a landmark decision’ in the field of employment, the deputy CM said that the state government has opened new doors of employment for youth of the state by implementing the Act. He also added that the private companies, trusts and societies have been directed to fill the details of their employees by registering on the ‘Haryana Udyam Memorandum’ portal by January 15.”