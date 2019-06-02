Hyderabad: Telangana Board took a U-turn on Sunday after the marks of a student, who committed suicide over failing the exam, increased after the re-evaluation. Board officials said that the marks got increased due to ‘clerical error’ and the girl had actually failed.

On Saturday, the board had announced that Anamika Arutla, a 17-year-old student, who had committed suicide allegedly after failing in a paper of class 12 exam, later passed with 48 marks after re-evaluation.

But within hours the board issued a press release stating, “the deceased student’s marks were wrongly uploaded as 48 instead of 21 because of clerical mistake in the spot valuation camp.”

The board said it will initiate action against the person responsible for the “clerical error” after conducting a detailed inquiry. It also described as “not correct and baseless” the allegation by the student’s sister that she committed suicide because of TSBIE.

Earlier, The TSBIE had said that the suicide incidents were ‘purely based on their poor academic performance in a few subjects and it was not related to mistakes due to technical & result processing errors’.

“A total of 53 answer scripts of failed students who committed/attempted suicide, were re-verified by the selected regular lecturers of respective subjects. It was observed that there was no remarkable change in the result of the students after re-verifying,” stated the press release.

After the original marks were changed in the re-verification, Anamika’s sister had held the TSBIE responsible for the suicide and demanded the arrest of TSBIE secretary M Ashok.

The state had witnessed protests by students, parents and political parties among others over “goof-up” in the process, which allegedly led to suicides of several students.

The TSBIE had earlier said that out of the 9.43 lakh candidates who appeared for the intermediate exams in March around 5.60 lakh had passed while 3.82 lakh failed.