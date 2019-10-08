New Delhi: A day after reports claimed that TRS government has sacked 48,000 TSRTC employees, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that the Road Transport employees have dismissed themselves by not reporting to duties, the government has not sacked anyone.

“From the point of view of the government and RTC, the employees are only 1,200. There is no need for the government to dismiss others. Nobody dismissed anybody. They left all by themselves as they did not report to duties before the expiry of the deadline, they have self-dismissed themselves,” Telanagan CM said in a press release.

Rao said that they (employees) did not respond to the appeals made by the government and the RTC either. “I have asked the DGP to form special teams to prevent RTC employees who left the organization from creating disturbances at the bus depots or bus stations. The DGP would take appropriate action against anyone except 1,200,” KCR added and made it clear that the state government has no interest in privatising the RTC.

Furthermore he claimed that the employees union has been indulging in such tactics even when the Telugu Desam Party and the Congress were in power in the state. “They have cut the branch of a tree on which they were sitting on. All these measures are taken due to the 40 years of bulldozing. The RTC unions, which went on strike during the TDP and Congress regimes, have resorted to strike even under the TRS rule,” KCR asserted.

KCR, however, directed officials to divide the existing TSRTC fleet of 10,400 buses into three categories. Fifty per cent of buses (5,200) belong to the TSRTC and they will remain under it. He said 30 per cent of the buses (3,100) buses taken on hire should be run under the TSRTC supervision and administration. Another 20 percent of the buses (2,100) belong totally to private operators and they will be allowed to ply as the state carriages. TSRTC is currently running 21 per cent hired buses.

A total of 50,000 employees had been on strike since Friday midnight to press for their list of 26 demands including merger of the TSRTC with the government.