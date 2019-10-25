Hyderabad: As the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) strike enters its 21st day, police in Hyderabad on Friday booked their leader after a driver complained about him.

Joint Action Committee (JAC) convenor Ashwathama Reddy was booked on charges of wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation after driver K. Raju registered a case against him at Kukatpally police station.

In his complaint, Raju alleged that Reddy was instigating employees and was responsible for deaths of few employees. He further said that the demand to merge the TSRTC with the government was Reddy’s own demand and not that of employees.

The case was booked hours after Ashwathama Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao was trying to divide the striking employees to foil their protest. On Thursday, the CM said that the TSRTC is on the verge of closure due to the strike and blamed its union leaders for this situation. He had already declared that 48,000 workers ceased to be employees of the TSRTC as they did not join the duty before the expiry of the deadline.

Rao also firmly ruled out the TSRTC’s merger, saying it can never happen. Stating that neither the TSRTC nor the government has money to pay the September salary to the employees, he remarked that nobody can save the corporation.

The indefinite strike by employees and workers unions of TSRTC began on October 5, upon a call given by the Joint Action Committee of RTC to press for their list of 26 demands including merger of the TSRTC with the government.

Ruling out discussions with the agitating unions, the TRS-led government had declared the strike as ‘illegal’ as it caused immense inconvenience to the public. So far, two employees have lost their lives and three others were reported to have attempted suicide.