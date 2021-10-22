Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) independent trust, which manages the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh has released special entry darshan (SED) tickets on its official website. The online quota of special entry tickets for November and December were made available starting 9 am on Friday (October 22). The tickets cost Rs 300 per person.Also Read - Lesser-Known Facts About Gujarat's Somnath Temple Which Attracts Visitors From All Over The World

In a statement, the temple body said that the November quota of slotted sarva darshan (SSD) tickets will be open for online booking from 9 am on Saturday (October 23).

However, tickets for darshan have been put on hold for two days- December 8 and 16 – as they concur with the Panchami Theertham at the Tiruchanoor temple and the beginning of Dhanurmasam at Tirumala.

The darshan will take place with COVID-19 guidelines in place. The footfall at Tirumala has been capped at less than 30,000 devotees a day. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the average pilgrim footfall at Tirumala was around 70,000-80,000 devotees on a regular day.

Here’s how you can book your tickets online for darshan at Tirumala temple: