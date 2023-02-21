Home

News

India

TTD To Introduce Face Recognition System For Temple Darshan| Details Here

TTD To Introduce Face Recognition System For Temple Darshan| Details Here

Chitoor: The famous Tirumala Tiurpathi Devastanams (TTD) temple is flocked by devotes through out the year. The TTD administration in a recent development has announced to introduce facial recognition

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams said the women devotees including 200 female employees of TTD pulled the finely decked mammoth golden chariot with devotion.

Chitoor: The famous Tirumala Tiurpathi Devastanams (TTD) temple is flocked by devotes through out the year. The TTD administration in a recent development has announced to introduce facial recognition system to mitigate the loopholes in the existing darshan process. This will be a pilot project that will be rolled on March 1.

TTD Statement

You may like to read

TTD is set to introduce Facial Recognition Technology on an experimental basis at Vaikuntham 2 and AMS systems from March 1 onwards. The idea is to enhance transparency in tokenless darshan and Accommodation allotment systems providing more effective services to the multitude of visiting pilgrims.

This new tech system will be used to prevent a person from procuring more tokens in Sarva Darshan Complex and also at the Caution Deposit refund counters.

Irregularities In TTD Darshan

According to the TTD sources, some irregularities have been taking place ranging from issuing laddu prasadam to sarva darshanam tokens to allotting accommodation to the devotees. The TTD higher authorities are of hope that introducing the face recognition system may avert the irregularities to a maximum extent, reported News18.

When it comes to accommodation for the devotees, there are as many as 7,000 accommodation facilities at Tirumala out of which about 5,000 will be allotted to the normal devotees, 1,000 will be reserved and there will be maintenance and renovation work takes place on regular basis at the remaining 1,000 accommodation facilities.

According to the TTD website, Devotees will be able to book special darshan tickets for Rs 300 from January 12 to February 28. Ticket booking started on January 9.

In November last year, the TTD declared its net worth for the first time since its founding 1933. The documents showed that the world famous Lord Venkateswara temple’s net worth is over Rs. 2.5 lakh crore (about USD 30 billion) is more than the market capitalisation of IT services firm Wipro, food and beverage company Nestle and state-owned oil giants Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

The temple is believed to be placed where Lord Venkateshwara took the form of an idol and is hence home to the diety Govinda. Tirupati is one of the oldest cities of India and finds mention in plenty of ancient Vedas and Puranas.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.