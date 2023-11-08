By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Tuivawl Assembly Constituency: Congress Eyes Resurrection As MNF Looks For 2018 Redo
Like other constituencies in the northeastern state, Tuivawl was considered a Congress stronghold as the party had ruled Mizoram for two successive terms prior to being routed by the BJP-backed MNF in 2018.
Mizoram Assembly Elections: Tuivawl is a Legislative Assembly Constituency in Aizawl district of Mizoram. It is one of the 40 Legislative Assembly constituencies in the state and the seat is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled tribes.
Like other constituencies in the northeastern state, Tuivawl was considered a Congress stronghold as the party had ruled Mizoram for two successive terms prior to being routed by the BJP-backed Mizo National Front in the 2018 polls.
In the 2018 Assembly elections, MNF’s Lalchhandama Ralte defeated two-time Congress MLA R. L. Pianmawia by a margin of mere three votes, thus bringing an end to the Congress’ dominance in the Tuivawl Constituency.
Tuivawl Assembly Constituency: Key candidates
Akin to previous polls, the main fight in Tuivawl is expected to be between incumbent MNF MLA Lalchhandama Ralte and Congress leader R. L. Pianmawia, the nemesis he scraped past in 2018 polls. Although BJP’s Judy Zohmingliani could also sneak in as a surprise victor, pundits believe.
Mizoram is poised to witness a three-pronged contest between the MNF, ZPM, and the Congress.
Mizoram Assembly Elections: Key dates
- Date of nomination: 20 Oct 2023
- Nomination ends: 21 October 2023
- Last date of withdrawal: 23 October 2023
- Date of polling: November 7, 2023
- Date of counting/ declaration of results: December 3, 2023
