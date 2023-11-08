Home

News

Tuivawl Assembly Constituency: Congress Eyes Resurrection As MNF Looks For 2018 Redo

Tuivawl Assembly Constituency: Congress Eyes Resurrection As MNF Looks For 2018 Redo

Like other constituencies in the northeastern state, Tuivawl was considered a Congress stronghold as the party had ruled Mizoram for two successive terms prior to being routed by the BJP-backed MNF in 2018.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, MNF's Lalchhandama Ralte defeated two-time Congress MLA R. L. Pianmawia by a margin of 3 votes.

Mizoram Assembly Elections: Tuivawl is a Legislative Assembly Constituency in Aizawl district of Mizoram. It is one of the 40 Legislative Assembly constituencies in the state and the seat is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled tribes.

Trending Now

Like other constituencies in the northeastern state, Tuivawl was considered a Congress stronghold as the party had ruled Mizoram for two successive terms prior to being routed by the BJP-backed Mizo National Front in the 2018 polls.

You may like to read

In the 2018 Assembly elections, MNF’s Lalchhandama Ralte defeated two-time Congress MLA R. L. Pianmawia by a margin of mere three votes, thus bringing an end to the Congress’ dominance in the Tuivawl Constituency.

Tuivawl Assembly Constituency: Key candidates

Akin to previous polls, the main fight in Tuivawl is expected to be between incumbent MNF MLA Lalchhandama Ralte and Congress leader R. L. Pianmawia, the nemesis he scraped past in 2018 polls. Although BJP’s Judy Zohmingliani could also sneak in as a surprise victor, pundits believe.

Mizoram is poised to witness a three-pronged contest between the MNF, ZPM, and the Congress.

Mizoram Assembly Elections: Key dates

Date of nomination: 20 Oct 2023

Nomination ends: 21 October 2023

Last date of withdrawal: 23 October 2023

Date of polling: November 7, 2023

Date of counting/ declaration of results: December 3, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.