New Delhi: Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday came down heavily on the people protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh, claiming that the ‘tukde-tukde’ gang is supporting the ongoing agitation. Accusing the protesters of suppressing the views of a ‘peaceful majority’, Prasad asserted that uncovering the true face of Shaheen Bagh in front of the country is very important.

“Shaheen Bagh is not an area anymore, it is an idea, where the Indian flag is being used as a cover for the people who want to divide the country, it is being supported by tukde-tukde gang”, the law minister told reporters here.

He also targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, asserting that the AAP leaders are supporting people of Shaheen Bagh but are failed to raise their voice when the students are not able to go to school and ambulances are not able to reach hospital in time.

Notably, a large number of women, most of them mothers and grandmothers from the neighbourhood, are sitting on a street in Shaheen Bagh for over a month now in the longest continuous protest against the amended citizenship legislation.

Earlier on Monday, Home minister Amit Shah had urged voters in Delhi to press the EVM button with such ‘anger’ that the ‘current’ is felt in Shaheen Bagh. “When you press the button on February 8, do so with such anger that its current is felt at Shaheen Bagh”, Shah had said yesterday while addressing an election meeting at Babarpur area of national capital.

Delhi will vote in the Assembly elections on February 8. The results will be announced on February 11.