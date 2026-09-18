Tulu gets additional official language status in Karnataka’s Udupi, Dakshina Kannada

Fulfilling a long-standing demand, Karnataka has granted Tulu additional official language status in the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced.

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Karnataka has made Tulu an official language. File image/PTI

Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar announced on Friday that Tulu will be the state’s second additional administrative language in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada. He also confirmed a new tourism policy for the Malnad and coastal belt.

The policy envisages treating tourism projects in the regions as infrastructure projects and providing incentives to attract investment, besides giving investors more time to repay loans, Shivakumar said after the Cabinet meeting held in Mangaluru.

“Today, we have decided to make Tulu a language applicable to Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts and to declare it as the state’s second additional (administrative) language,” he said. The CM said the Tulu language spoken primarily in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts carries the potential for educational and cultural growth.

Those speaking this Dravidian language are concentrated in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasaragod in north Kerala, bordering Karnataka. Those speaking Tulu call their region as Tulu Nadu. The language sounds somewhat similar to Kannada and Malayalam, yet it holds a distinct identity.

DK Shivakumar announces Tulu becomes second language

A Cabinet note shared by the Chief Minister’s Office said it would be the “second additional administrative language”. Shivakumar also said the state government would bring out a separate tourism policy for coastal Karnataka given its long coastline, rich cultural tradition, religious and heritage sites.

He said those investing in the tourism sector, particularly in greenfield projects, needed greater support as prolonged monsoons affected tourism activity in the coastal and Malnad regions. “Those who invest in tourism, because this is a full greenfield sector, should be given greater support. They should be given time to repay their loans,” he said.

The policy will cover the Malnad and coastal regions and several incentives have already been decided, he said, adding that tourism projects would be treated as infrastructure projects. The government would also undertake new urban development planning and provide incentives related to fisheries, he said.

Shivakumar said the government has approved the Karnataka Marine Biotechnology Policy, 2026-31. Under the policy, the government will establish the Fisheries, Marine and Blue Economy University by upgrading the existing college and increase its intake from the existing 60 seats to 200.

On the demand to rename Dakshina Kannada district as Mangaluru district, the chief minister said the government would issue a draft notification and invite public opinion for a month. “We have more or less come to the view that Dakshina Kannada district should be declared as Mangaluru district. But public opinion is also necessary here,” he said.

The government would take into account people’s sentiments and the traditional aspects associated with the name before taking a final decision, Shivakumar said. He said the Cabinet had given approvals totalling around Rs 32,611 crore — about Rs 16,000 crore for rural development and another Rs 16,000 crore for Mangaluru, Udupi and the coastal region.

Several other demands taking into consideration: Shivakumar

Several demands submitted by MLAs, MPs, the Chamber of Commerce, fishermen, industries and trade bodies had been considered while taking the decisions, he said. Shivakumar also announced that the government would hold Cabinet meetings at 10 to 12 places across Karnataka over the next 15 months.

“We want to see the entire state. Wherever there is a position, wherever there is a need, we will have to go, because every part of the state is important for us,” he said, describing the approach as “Samagra Karnataka, Samruddha Karnataka” (Inclusive Karnataka-Prosperous Karnataka).

The chief minister also said a medical college costing around Rs 450 crore had been sanctioned and referred to demands for establishing Kidwai and Jayadeva hospitals in the region. Shivakumar said the first Cabinet meeting held outside Bengaluru after he assumed charge was conducted in Mangaluru to acknowledge the region’s contribution and address its development needs.

“This is a major district that has grown socially, educationally and economically from the beginning. The entire nation has taken note of the history and heritage of this district,” he said.

With inputs from PTI