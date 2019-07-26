Ranchi: A video has emerged of a Jharkhand Minister asking a Congress lawmaker to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ outside the Assembly here. The video that has gone viral on social media features BJP’s CP Singh and Congress legislator Irfan Ansari.

Reacting to the incident, Congress Spokesperson Rajesh Thakur called Singh out for “politicising Lord Ram, who is he to do that? People shout ‘Jai Shri Ram’ with devotion and trust not for pretence”.

The incident took place outside the Assembly while the two legislators interacted with media. Reports say, Ansari, speaking about chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Assembly, told reporters that since Assembly elections were around the corner, the BJP was hiding behind such chants because they hadn’t done much on the ground and there were no jobs in the state.

At that, Singh reportedly asked Ansari to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. “Main to keh raha hoon ki Irfan Bhai ek baar zor se lagayein ‘Jai Shri Ram’ (I am saying Irfan Bhai that you chant Jai Shri Ram) (I am saying that even Irfan bhai should loudly chant Jai Shri Ram at least once).”

When Ansari asked Singh if he was trying to threaten him, Singh said that the Congress MLA’s ancestors were also ‘Jai Shri Ram wale’ and there was no need to fear. Ansari added that “Ram ka nam badnaam mat kijiye…Ram sab ke hain (Don’t sully Ram’s name, he belongs to everyone).”

And Singh continued in the same vein. In the video, he can be heard saying, “(Tumhaare poorvaj) Babur ke nahi…Gazni ke nahi…Taimur ke nahi the…(Your ancestors were not of Babur, Gazni or Taimur).”

Ansari can then be heard retorting that Singh should go see for himself the condition of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Without commenting on the incident, Ansari confirmed to the daily that he was asked to say ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by Singh. However, Singh hasn’t commented on it.