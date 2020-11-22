Jammu: An underground tunnel, suspected to have been used by four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists to sneak into the country from Pakistan, has been detected near the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba sector, officials said on Sunday. A massive operation is now underway to unearth the tunnel in Samba. Also Read - Nagrota Encounter: 4 Terrorists Were in Touch With Pakistani Handlers; Pak Envoy Summoned by MEA

All the four terrorists were killed in a gunfight when a Kashmir-bound truck, in which they were travelling, was stopped for checking at Ban toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Thursday.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition including 11 AK assault rifles, three pistols, 29 grenades and six UBGL grenades were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorists, who, according to police, had come to execute a big plan to disrupt District Development Council polls, slated to be held in eight phases beginning November 28.

Based on the material recovered from the slain terrorists, it was suspected that the terrorists infiltrated into this side from Pakistan through an underground tunnel in Samba district, the officials said.

They said a massive anti-tunnelling operation is being carried out by the BSF since Friday and presence of a tunnel is suspected near Regal village in Samba district.

The Army and police have also joined the operation, which is still underway, the officials said.

(With PTI inputs)