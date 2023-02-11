Home

No Information On Any Trapped Indian In Earthquake-Hit Turkey, Says Envoy

There is no information yet on any Indian trapped in the earthquake-hit Turkey, Indian ambassador to Turkey Virander Paul said on Saturday.

Women from Turkey check their destroyed building, in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: There is no information yet on any Indian trapped in the earthquake-hit Turkey, Indian ambassador to Turkey Virander Paul said on Saturday. “There are 3000 Indian people in Turkey. Not many are in earthquake-affected areas, many have moved out. We are in touch with them. We have no information just yet about any Indian trapped,” the ambassador was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“A field hospital has been set up by the Indian Army in Hatay province. Two C-17 aircraft brought medical team required to set up the hospital with 30 beds,” Paul said.

India has sent six planes carrying rescue personnel, essentials and medical equipment for earthquake relief efforts to Turkey and Syria as part of ‘Operation Dost’.

Indian army’s field hospital has been set-up in Turkey’s Hatay to provide assistance to the earthquake-affected people. “The army field hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay, Turkiye has started functioning with running Medical, Surgical & Emergency Wards; X-Ray Lab & Medical Store,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted on Thursday.

