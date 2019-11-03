

New Delhi: The stalemate between Shiv Sena and BJP continues in Maharashtra with shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, one of the close aides of Uddhav Thackeray, claiming that his party has the support of 170 legislators and the figure can reach 175.

Reacting sharply to Raut’s remarks, BJP reportedly claimed that they have the numbers to form stable government in Maharashtra.

Notably, the Sena and the BJP are engaged in massive tug of war over the CM’s post, ever since the parties retained power in Maharashtra by winning 161 seats together. “We have more than 170 MLAs supporting us, the figure can even reach 175”, ANI quoted Raut as saying.

Speaking to reporters, Raut also asserted that his party will talk to the BJP only on the issue of the chief minister’s post. “The impasse continues. There is no discussion on government formation as yet. If talks happen, it will only be on the issue of the chief minister’s post,” the Rajya Sabha MP added.

The BJP won 105 seats and the Shiv Sena won 56 seats in the 288-member Assembly of Maharashtra. As per their pre-poll alliance, they should form the government. But the Shiv Sena is playing hardball over the CM post. The party wants 2.5 years of chief ministership which, according to them, was agreed upon between both the parties before the elections. The BJP is not willing to part ways with half of the CM-ship and BJP leaders are openly saying so.

An NCP-Congress-Sena alliance, at this time, does not hold much water as none of the parties seems interested. But this is part of Sena’s tactic to browbeat the BJP.