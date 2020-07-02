New Delhi: Another arrest in connection with the custodial death of father-son duo in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin has been made. The cop named Sridhar has been booked under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). A total of 5 police officials have been arrested so far. Also Read - 'What The Hell is Happening in 2020?': Twitter Asks as Another Boiler Explosion Shakes Tamil Nadu

This development comes a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the case.

Other cops who were arrested earlier are sub inspectors Balakrishnan and Ragu Ganesh and constables Muthuraj and Murugan.

Thoothukoodi Sub-inspector Raghu Ganesh, the primary accused in the murder of Jayaraj and Fenix, was the first to be remanded to custody as soon as the CBI took over the case. Interestingly, the central probe agency amended the two FIRs filed against the cops to include murder charges under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The incident happened on June 19, when 59-year-old P Jayaraj and his 31-year-old son Bennicks (Fenix) were picked up by the Sathankulam police in Thoothukoodi district for allegedly violating lockdown guidelines by keeping their cellphone shop open over business hours. They died at a hospital in Kovilpatti on June 23.

The incident blew up on social media platforms when the news of their death broke out on June 23. It triggered a nation-wide furore after the relatives alleged that they were brutally thrashed at the Sathankulam police station by police personnel earlier.

Eyewitnesses had alleged that they were stripped naked, their knees were smashed and their chest hair was ripped out. They further claimed that the cops inserted metal objects into the victims’ rectum leaving them bleeding till their lungis had to be changed seven times in about 5 hours.

The allegations of the severe police brutality were later confirmed in the autopsy reports.