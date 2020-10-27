Madurai (Tamil Nadu): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted its report in the Tuticorin custodial deaths case to the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court. The CBI said in its report that the deceased father Jayaraj and his son Benniks, were brutally tortured in custody by the accused police officers for more than seven hours in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi (formerly known as Tuticorin). Also Read - 'All Such Cases, as a Principle, Should be Fully Probed': United Nations on Tuticorin Custodial Deaths

Ten people were arrested in the case, however, special assistant inspector Balthurai died due to ill health. The investigation in the case was also delayed after several policemen and CBI officials probing the case tested positive for Covid-19.

The CBI had on September 25 filed a chargesheet against nine then police officials in a Madurai court in connection with the custodial deaths of Jayaraj and Benniks. The investigation into the custodial deaths case resumed after their treatment and recovery.

According to the CBI, the accused include then Station House Officer S Sridhar, sub-inspectors K Balakrishnan, and P Raghuganesh, then head constables S Murugan and A Samadurai, and then constables M Muthuraja, S Chelladurai, X Thomas Francis and S Veilumuthu.

The chargesheet was filed under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 342 (wrongful confinement), 201 (disappearance of evidence), 182 (false information with the intent to cause public servant to use lawful power to the injury of another person), 193 (false evidence), 211 (false charge of offence made with the intent to injure), 218 (public servant framing incorrect record) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“CBI investigation revealed that the father-son duo was arrested in the evening of June 19, 2020, and allegedly tortured at the Sathankulam Police Station by the accused in the evening as well as in the intervening night, consequent to which both of them succumbed to the injuries and died in the intervening night of June 22 and 23,” the CBI had said earlier.

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court had earlier taken suo motu cognizance of the matter and asked the CBI to submit a report before it on the matter.

The agency had registered two cases on July 7, 2020, in connection with the alleged custodial deaths of a father-son duo identified as P Jayaraj (60) and J Benniks (31) in Kovilpatti on the request of the Tamil Nadu government and further notification from the central government.

