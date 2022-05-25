Srinagar: A 35-year-old woman was on Wednesday shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district. Her 10-year-old nephew was also injured in the attack. His condition is said to be stable. “At around 7.55 PM, terrorists fired one lady Amreen Bhat at her home. She was shifted to hospital in injured condition where doctors declared her dead,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a statement.Also Read - Yasin Malik Sentenced To Life In Prison In Terror Funding Case | Top Developments

Notably, Amreen Bhat was a TV artist. Soon after the incident, the area has been cordoned off and a search operation was launched to nab the attackers.

#UPDATE | Terrorists fired upon one Amreen Bhat at her residence in Chadoora, Budgam today. She was shifted to a hospital where doctors declared her dead. Her 10-year-old nephew also received a bullet injury on his arm: J&K Police pic.twitter.com/VxIuiuFif2 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2022

In Jammu and Kashmir, this is the second targeted attack in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, a policeman was shot dead by terrorists outside his home in Srinagar and his seven-year-old daughter, who reportedly rushed to save him, was also injured in the attack.