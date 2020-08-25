New Delhi: A journalist working with a Hindi news channel was shot dead in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday evening. If reports are to be believed, the victim Ratan Singh (42) was beaten up before he was killed inside the village head’s residence, which was just 700 metres from his own house. Also Read - Noida Lockdown News: 10 Vehicles Seized, 17 People Arrested For Violating Safety Guidelines

“He was shot dead at the residence of the village head. It’s being told that the victim and the accused had some old dispute. The investigation is underway. All accused will be arrested soon,” a news portal quoted SP Devendra Nath as saying. Also Read - UP Authorities in Panic Mode as 3 COVID Patients Provide Fake Information & Become Untraceable

The incident comes barely a month after a journalist was killed in front of his two daughters in Ghaziabad, after he filed a complaint against them for allegedly harassing his niece. Also Read - UP News: Agra to Conduct Sero-survey to Determine Population With Anti-bodies Against COVID

The slain journalist identified as Vikram Joshi was travelling with his daughters when a group of men surrounded his bike, and started pulling and hitting him. He had suffered a bullet injury on his head after assailants opened fire at him near his residence.