Home

News

TKV Winners List LIVE: Battle for 234 seats in Tamil Nadu Assembly election to begin shortly

TKV Winners List LIVE: Battle for 234 seats in Tamil Nadu Assembly election to begin shortly

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Result 2026: The counting for the recently concluded single-phase Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu will start from 8 am on Monday. Check TVK Winners List here.

TVK Winner's List. Image Credit: PTI

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 TMC Winners List: The counting of votes for the 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 is set to begin today, May 4, 2026, at 8:00 am. All parties are waiting with bated breath for the results along with voters, analysts, and political operatives. In Tamil Nadu, the major political players include DMK, AIADMK, NTK and Vijay’s TVK.

The results will serve to define the future of governance and the relationships between political parties over the next several years. The exercise will begin at 8 am, starting with the postal ballots, at the counting centres, which will have a three-tier security system. In a first, the Election Commission has introduced a QR code-based Photo Identity Card system through ECINET to prevent unauthorised entry into counting centres.

The polling took place in a single phase polls in the state on April 23.

Gummidipoondi Ponneri (SC) Tiruttani Thiruvallur Poonamallee (SC) Avadi Maduravoyal Ambattur Madavaram Thiruvottiyur Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar Perambur Kolathur Villivakkam Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar (SC) Egmore (SC) Royapuram Harbour Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni Thousand Lights Anna Nagar Virugambakkam Saidapet T. Nagar Mylapore Velachery Sholinganallur Alandur Sriperumbudur (SC) Pallavaram Tambaram Chengalpattu Thiruporur Cheyyur (SC) Madurantakam (SC) Uthiramerur Kancheepuram Arakkonam (SC) Sholingur Katpadi Ranipet Arcot Vellore Anaikattu Kilvaithinankuppam (SC) Gudiyatham (SC) Vaniyambadi Ambur Jolarpet Tirupattur Uthangarai (SC) Bargur Krishnagiri Veppanahalli Hosur Thalli Palacode Pennagaram Dharmapuri Pappireddippatti Harur (SC) Chengam (SC) Tiruvannamalai Kilpennathur Kalasapakkam Polur Arani Cheyyar Vandavasi (SC) Gingee Mailam Tindivanam (SC) Vanur (SC) Viluppuram Vikravandi Tirukkoyilur Ulundurpettai Rishivandiyam Sankarapuram Kallakurichi (SC) Gangavalli (SC) Attur (SC) Yercaud (ST) Omalur Mettur Edappadi Sankari Salem (West) Salem (North) Salem (South) Veerapandi Rasipuram (SC) Senthamangalam (ST) Namakkal Paramathi Velur Tiruchengodu Kumarapalayam Erode (East) Erode (West) Modakkurichi Dharapuram (SC) Kangayam Perundurai Bhavani Anthiyur Gobichettipalayam Bhavanisagar (SC) Udhagamandalam Gudalur (SC) Coonoor Mettuppalayam Avanashi (SC) Tiruppur (North) Tiruppur (South) Palladam Sulur Kavundampalayam Coimbatore (North) Coimbatore (South) Singanallur Thondamuthur Kinathukadavu Pollachi Valparai (SC) Udumalpet Madathukulam Palani Oddanchatram Athoor Nilakkottai (SC) Natham Dindigul Vedasandur Aravakurichi Karur Krishnarayapuram (SC) Kulithalai Manapparai Srirangam Tiruchirappalli (West) Tiruchirappalli (East) Thiruverumbur Lalgudi Manachanallur Musiri Thuraiyur (SC) Perambalur (SC) Kunnam Ariyalur Jayankondam Tittakudi (SC) Vridhachalam Neyveli Panruti Cuddalore Kurinjipadi Bhuvanagiri Chidambaram Kattumannarkoil (SC) Sirkazhi (SC) Mayiladuthurai Poompuhar Nagapattinam Kilvelur (SC) Vedaranyam Thiruthuraipoondi (SC) Mannargudi Thiruvarur Nannilam Thiruvaiyaru Thanjavur Orathanadu Papanasam Pattukkottai Peravurani Gandarvakottai (SC) Viralimalai Pudukkottai Thirumayam Alangudi Aranthangi Karaikudi Tiruppattur Sivaganga Manamadurai (SC) Melur Madurai East Madurai North Madurai South Madurai Central Madurai West Sholavandan (SC) Usilampatti Andipatti Thiruparankundram Theni Bodinayakanur Cumbum Rajapalayam Srivilliputhur (SC) Sattur Sivakasi Virudhunagar Aruppukkottai Tiruchuli Paramakudi (SC) Tiruvadanai Ramanathapuram Mudhukulathur Vilathikulam Thoothukkudi Tiruchendur Srivaikuntam Ottapidaram (SC) Kovilpatti Sankarankovil (SC) Vasudevanallur (SC) Kadayanallur Tenkasi Alangulam Tirunelveli Ambasamudram Palayamkottai Nanguneri Radhapuram Kanniyakumari Nagercoil Colachel Padmanabhapuram Vilavancode Killiyoor

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.