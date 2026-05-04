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TKV Winners List LIVE: Battle for 234 seats in Tamil Nadu Assembly election to begin shortly

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Result 2026: The counting for the recently concluded single-phase Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu will start from 8 am on Monday. Check TVK Winners List here.

Published date india.com Published: May 4, 2026 8:11 AM IST
email india.com By Hritika Mitra email india.com | Edited by Hritika Mitra email india.com
TKV Winners List LIVE: Battle for 234 seats in Tamil Nadu Assembly election to begin shortly
TVK Winner's List. Image Credit: PTI

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 TMC Winners List: The counting of votes for the 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 is set to begin today, May 4, 2026, at 8:00 am. All parties are waiting with bated breath for the results along with voters, analysts, and political operatives. In Tamil Nadu, the major political players include DMK, AIADMK, NTK and Vijay’s TVK.

The results will serve to define the future of governance and the relationships between political parties over the next several years. The exercise will begin at 8 am, starting with the postal ballots, at the counting centres, which will have a three-tier security system. In a first, the Election Commission has introduced a QR code-based Photo Identity Card system through ECINET to prevent unauthorised entry into counting centres.

The polling took place in a single phase polls in the state on April 23.

  1. Gummidipoondi
  2. Ponneri (SC)
  3. Tiruttani
  4. Thiruvallur
  5. Poonamallee (SC)
  6. Avadi
  7. Maduravoyal
  8. Ambattur
  9. Madavaram
  10. Thiruvottiyur
  11. Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar
  12. Perambur
  13. Kolathur
  14. Villivakkam
  15. Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar (SC)
  16. Egmore (SC)
  17. Royapuram
  18. Harbour
  19. Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni
  20. Thousand Lights
  21. Anna Nagar
  22. Virugambakkam
  23. Saidapet
  24. T. Nagar
  25. Mylapore
  26. Velachery
  27. Sholinganallur
  28. Alandur
  29. Sriperumbudur (SC)
  30. Pallavaram
  31. Tambaram
  32. Chengalpattu
  33. Thiruporur
  34. Cheyyur (SC)
  35. Madurantakam (SC)
  36. Uthiramerur
  37. Kancheepuram
  38. Arakkonam (SC)
  39. Sholingur
  40. Katpadi
  41. Ranipet
  42. Arcot
  43. Vellore
  44. Anaikattu
  45. Kilvaithinankuppam (SC)
  46. Gudiyatham (SC)
  47. Vaniyambadi
  48. Ambur
  49. Jolarpet
  50. Tirupattur
  51. Uthangarai (SC)
  52. Bargur
  53. Krishnagiri
  54. Veppanahalli
  55. Hosur
  56. Thalli
  57. Palacode
  58. Pennagaram
  59. Dharmapuri
  60. Pappireddippatti
  61. Harur (SC)
  62. Chengam (SC)
  63. Tiruvannamalai
  64. Kilpennathur
  65. Kalasapakkam
  66. Polur
  67. Arani
  68. Cheyyar
  69. Vandavasi (SC)
  70. Gingee
  71. Mailam
  72. Tindivanam (SC)
  73. Vanur (SC)
  74. Viluppuram
  75. Vikravandi
  76. Tirukkoyilur
  77. Ulundurpettai
  78. Rishivandiyam
  79. Sankarapuram
  80. Kallakurichi (SC)
  81. Gangavalli (SC)
  82. Attur (SC)
  83. Yercaud (ST)
  84. Omalur
  85. Mettur
  86. Edappadi
  87. Sankari
  88. Salem (West)
  89. Salem (North)
  90. Salem (South)
  91. Veerapandi
  92. Rasipuram (SC)
  93. Senthamangalam (ST)
  94. Namakkal
  95. Paramathi Velur
  96. Tiruchengodu
  97. Kumarapalayam
  98. Erode (East)
  99. Erode (West)
  100. Modakkurichi
  101. Dharapuram (SC)
  102. Kangayam
  103. Perundurai
  104. Bhavani
  105. Anthiyur
  106. Gobichettipalayam
  107. Bhavanisagar (SC)
  108. Udhagamandalam
  109. Gudalur (SC)
  110. Coonoor
  111. Mettuppalayam
  112. Avanashi (SC)
  113. Tiruppur (North)
  114. Tiruppur (South)
  115. Palladam
  116. Sulur
  117. Kavundampalayam
  118. Coimbatore (North)
  119. Coimbatore (South)
  120. Singanallur
  121. Thondamuthur
  122. Kinathukadavu
  123. Pollachi
  124. Valparai (SC)
  125. Udumalpet
  126. Madathukulam
  127. Palani
  128. Oddanchatram
  129. Athoor
  130. Nilakkottai (SC)
  131. Natham
  132. Dindigul
  133. Vedasandur
  134. Aravakurichi
  135. Karur
  136. Krishnarayapuram (SC)
  137. Kulithalai
  138. Manapparai
  139. Srirangam
  140. Tiruchirappalli (West)
  141. Tiruchirappalli (East)
  142. Thiruverumbur
  143. Lalgudi
  144. Manachanallur
  145. Musiri
  146. Thuraiyur (SC)
  147. Perambalur (SC)
  148. Kunnam
  149. Ariyalur
  150. Jayankondam
  151. Tittakudi (SC)
  152. Vridhachalam
  153. Neyveli
  154. Panruti
  155. Cuddalore
  156. Kurinjipadi
  157. Bhuvanagiri
  158. Chidambaram
  159. Kattumannarkoil (SC)
  160. Sirkazhi (SC)
  161. Mayiladuthurai
  162. Poompuhar
  163. Nagapattinam
  164. Kilvelur (SC)
  165. Vedaranyam
  166. Thiruthuraipoondi (SC)
  167. Mannargudi
  168. Thiruvarur
  169. Nannilam
  170. Thiruvaiyaru
  171. Thanjavur
  172. Orathanadu
  173. Papanasam
  174. Pattukkottai
  175. Peravurani
  176. Gandarvakottai (SC)
  177. Viralimalai
  178. Pudukkottai
  179. Thirumayam
  180. Alangudi
  181. Aranthangi
  182. Karaikudi
  183. Tiruppattur
  184. Sivaganga
  185. Manamadurai (SC)
  186. Melur
  187. Madurai East
  188. Madurai North
  189. Madurai South
  190. Madurai Central
  191. Madurai West
  192. Sholavandan (SC)
  193. Usilampatti
  194. Andipatti
  195. Thiruparankundram
  196. Theni
  197. Bodinayakanur
  198. Cumbum
  199. Rajapalayam
  200. Srivilliputhur (SC)
  201. Sattur
  202. Sivakasi
  203. Virudhunagar
  204. Aruppukkottai
  205. Tiruchuli
  206. Paramakudi (SC)
  207. Tiruvadanai
  208. Ramanathapuram
  209. Mudhukulathur
  210. Vilathikulam
  211. Thoothukkudi
  212. Tiruchendur
  213. Srivaikuntam
  214. Ottapidaram (SC)
  215. Kovilpatti
  216. Sankarankovil (SC)
  217. Vasudevanallur (SC)
  218. Kadayanallur
  219. Tenkasi
  220. Alangulam
  221. Tirunelveli
  222. Ambasamudram
  223. Palayamkottai
  224. Nanguneri
  225. Radhapuram
  226. Kanniyakumari
  227. Nagercoil
  228. Colachel
  229. Padmanabhapuram
  230. Vilavancode
  231. Killiyoor

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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