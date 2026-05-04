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TKV Winners List LIVE: Battle for 234 seats in Tamil Nadu Assembly election to begin shortly
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Result 2026: The counting for the recently concluded single-phase Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu will start from 8 am on Monday. Check TVK Winners List here.
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 TMC Winners List: The counting of votes for the 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 is set to begin today, May 4, 2026, at 8:00 am. All parties are waiting with bated breath for the results along with voters, analysts, and political operatives. In Tamil Nadu, the major political players include DMK, AIADMK, NTK and Vijay’s TVK.
The results will serve to define the future of governance and the relationships between political parties over the next several years. The exercise will begin at 8 am, starting with the postal ballots, at the counting centres, which will have a three-tier security system. In a first, the Election Commission has introduced a QR code-based Photo Identity Card system through ECINET to prevent unauthorised entry into counting centres.
The polling took place in a single phase polls in the state on April 23.
- Gummidipoondi
- Ponneri (SC)
- Tiruttani
- Thiruvallur
- Poonamallee (SC)
- Avadi
- Maduravoyal
- Ambattur
- Madavaram
- Thiruvottiyur
- Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar
- Perambur
- Kolathur
- Villivakkam
- Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar (SC)
- Egmore (SC)
- Royapuram
- Harbour
- Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni
- Thousand Lights
- Anna Nagar
- Virugambakkam
- Saidapet
- T. Nagar
- Mylapore
- Velachery
- Sholinganallur
- Alandur
- Sriperumbudur (SC)
- Pallavaram
- Tambaram
- Chengalpattu
- Thiruporur
- Cheyyur (SC)
- Madurantakam (SC)
- Uthiramerur
- Kancheepuram
- Arakkonam (SC)
- Sholingur
- Katpadi
- Ranipet
- Arcot
- Vellore
- Anaikattu
- Kilvaithinankuppam (SC)
- Gudiyatham (SC)
- Vaniyambadi
- Ambur
- Jolarpet
- Tirupattur
- Uthangarai (SC)
- Bargur
- Krishnagiri
- Veppanahalli
- Hosur
- Thalli
- Palacode
- Pennagaram
- Dharmapuri
- Pappireddippatti
- Harur (SC)
- Chengam (SC)
- Tiruvannamalai
- Kilpennathur
- Kalasapakkam
- Polur
- Arani
- Cheyyar
- Vandavasi (SC)
- Gingee
- Mailam
- Tindivanam (SC)
- Vanur (SC)
- Viluppuram
- Vikravandi
- Tirukkoyilur
- Ulundurpettai
- Rishivandiyam
- Sankarapuram
- Kallakurichi (SC)
- Gangavalli (SC)
- Attur (SC)
- Yercaud (ST)
- Omalur
- Mettur
- Edappadi
- Sankari
- Salem (West)
- Salem (North)
- Salem (South)
- Veerapandi
- Rasipuram (SC)
- Senthamangalam (ST)
- Namakkal
- Paramathi Velur
- Tiruchengodu
- Kumarapalayam
- Erode (East)
- Erode (West)
- Modakkurichi
- Dharapuram (SC)
- Kangayam
- Perundurai
- Bhavani
- Anthiyur
- Gobichettipalayam
- Bhavanisagar (SC)
- Udhagamandalam
- Gudalur (SC)
- Coonoor
- Mettuppalayam
- Avanashi (SC)
- Tiruppur (North)
- Tiruppur (South)
- Palladam
- Sulur
- Kavundampalayam
- Coimbatore (North)
- Coimbatore (South)
- Singanallur
- Thondamuthur
- Kinathukadavu
- Pollachi
- Valparai (SC)
- Udumalpet
- Madathukulam
- Palani
- Oddanchatram
- Athoor
- Nilakkottai (SC)
- Natham
- Dindigul
- Vedasandur
- Aravakurichi
- Karur
- Krishnarayapuram (SC)
- Kulithalai
- Manapparai
- Srirangam
- Tiruchirappalli (West)
- Tiruchirappalli (East)
- Thiruverumbur
- Lalgudi
- Manachanallur
- Musiri
- Thuraiyur (SC)
- Perambalur (SC)
- Kunnam
- Ariyalur
- Jayankondam
- Tittakudi (SC)
- Vridhachalam
- Neyveli
- Panruti
- Cuddalore
- Kurinjipadi
- Bhuvanagiri
- Chidambaram
- Kattumannarkoil (SC)
- Sirkazhi (SC)
- Mayiladuthurai
- Poompuhar
- Nagapattinam
- Kilvelur (SC)
- Vedaranyam
- Thiruthuraipoondi (SC)
- Mannargudi
- Thiruvarur
- Nannilam
- Thiruvaiyaru
- Thanjavur
- Orathanadu
- Papanasam
- Pattukkottai
- Peravurani
- Gandarvakottai (SC)
- Viralimalai
- Pudukkottai
- Thirumayam
- Alangudi
- Aranthangi
- Karaikudi
- Tiruppattur
- Sivaganga
- Manamadurai (SC)
- Melur
- Madurai East
- Madurai North
- Madurai South
- Madurai Central
- Madurai West
- Sholavandan (SC)
- Usilampatti
- Andipatti
- Thiruparankundram
- Theni
- Bodinayakanur
- Cumbum
- Rajapalayam
- Srivilliputhur (SC)
- Sattur
- Sivakasi
- Virudhunagar
- Aruppukkottai
- Tiruchuli
- Paramakudi (SC)
- Tiruvadanai
- Ramanathapuram
- Mudhukulathur
- Vilathikulam
- Thoothukkudi
- Tiruchendur
- Srivaikuntam
- Ottapidaram (SC)
- Kovilpatti
- Sankarankovil (SC)
- Vasudevanallur (SC)
- Kadayanallur
- Tenkasi
- Alangulam
- Tirunelveli
- Ambasamudram
- Palayamkottai
- Nanguneri
- Radhapuram
- Kanniyakumari
- Nagercoil
- Colachel
- Padmanabhapuram
- Vilavancode
- Killiyoor
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