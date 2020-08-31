New Delhi: Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who was imposed a token fine of Re 1 by the Supreme Court as his punishment in the criminal contempt case, on Monday said that his tweets were not intended to disrespect the SC but to express his anguish at what he felt was deviation from its sterling record. Also Read - Photo of Prashant Bhushan Holding Re 1 Coin Goes Viral After SC Judgment, Triggers Meme Fest on Twitter

"My tweets were not intended to disrespect the Supreme Court but were meant to express my anguish at what I felt was deviation from its sterling record. This is a watershed moment for freedom of speech and seems to have encouraged many people to speak out against injustices," Prashant Bhushan said.

While addressing a press conference, the activist-lawyer said that he will pay Re 1 fine but will pursue legal remedy too.

My tweets were not intended to disrespect SC but were meant to express my anguish at what I felt was deviation from its sterling record… This is a watershed moment for freedom of speech & seems to have encouraged many ppl to speak out against injustices: Lawyer Prashant Bhushan pic.twitter.com/F62i2oUruM — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020

He further added that the case has inspired several people to raise their voice against injustice happening in the judiciary.

The statement from Prashant Bhushan comes hours after the Supreme Court imposed a token fine of Re 1 against him in the contempt case for his tweets against the judiciary.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra asked Bhushan to deposit the fine by September 15, failing which he will attract a jail term of three months and debarment from law practice for three years.

While hearing the case, the top court bench, comprising Justices B R Gavai and Krishna Murari said that the freedom of speech cannot be curtailed but rights of others need to be respected.

The verdict said not only the bench had persuaded Bhushan to express regret but Attorney General K K Venugopal had also opined that it was in the fitness of thing that the contemnor should express regret.

The bench also noted that the statements of Bhushan submitted in the court were released to the media before they were taken on record.

On August 14, the apex court had held Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt for his two derogatory tweets against the judiciary and maintained they cannot be said to be a fair criticism of the functioning of the judiciary made in public interest.