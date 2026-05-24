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Twisha Sharma death case: Forensic experts from AIIMS, Delhi, gather evidence from in-laws residence; Supreme Court hearing tomorrow

Twisha Sharma death case: Forensic experts from AIIMS, Delhi, gather evidence from in-laws’ residence; Supreme Court hearing tomorrow

It is pertinent to note that the Supreme Court has taken a suo motu cognisance of the Twisha death case, and a hearing regarding this matter is scheduled for Monday.

Twisha Sharma was found hanging on May 12.

New Delhi: A team of forensic experts from AIIMS Delhi proceeded directly to Twisha Sharma’s home after conducting a second post-mortem examination on her body. In addition to questioning Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh, the experts meticulously examined the room where Twisha’s death occurred and gathered crucial evidence. The team is set to submit its report in a sealed envelope. Twisha’s final rites were performed amidst a sombre atmosphere at the Bhadbhada Muktidham in Bhopal on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, the SIT in charge and legal counsel have departed for Delhi for a hearing regarding this case scheduled at the Supreme Court on Monday, 25 May.

Team Of Forensic Experts Examines Scene of Incident

The team of forensic experts from AIIMS Delhi arrived at Twisha’s in-laws’ residence in the afternoon. As the team’s arrival had been anticipated, the police had already reached the house with her husband, Samarth. Additionally, Twisha’s mother-in-law, Giribala, and other family members present were instructed to remain at the residence. After questioning the family members regarding the incident, the team conducted a meticulous examination of the room where Twisha was allegedly found hanging, gathering evidence in the process.

Supreme Court Hearing On Monday

It is pertinent to note that the Supreme Court has taken a suo motu cognisance of the Twisha death case. A hearing regarding this matter is scheduled for Monday. Rajneesh Kashyap, the in-charge of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the case, has departed for Delhi to remain updated on the proceedings at the Supreme Court and the progress of the investigation. Meanwhile, the counsel representing Twisha’s family members has also departed for Delhi. The matter is scheduled to be heard before the Bench of the Chief Justice of India.

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High Court to Hear Bail Plea of ​​Mother-in-Law, Giribala

There is another significant update regarding this case. Twisha’s family members have filed a petition in the High Court challenging the bail granted to her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, by the District Court. The family has petitioned the court to cancel the bail granted to Giribala, a former judge. This matter is scheduled to be heard at the Jabalpur High Court on Monday.

Twisha Was Found Hanging on May 12

It is worth noting that actress and model Twisha Sharma was found hanging on May 12 at the residence of her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, located in the Katara Hills area of ​​Bhopal. The Katara Hills police have registered an FIR against Twisha’s husband, Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh. Twisha’s family members are alleging that this was a premeditated murder.

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