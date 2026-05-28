Twisha Sharma Case: Giribala Singh’s anticipatory bail quashed by MP High Court; ‘Justice is done,’ says victim’s family lawyer

New Delhi: In a significant development, the single bench of High Court Justice Devnarayan Mishra has cancelled the anticipatory bail granted by the Bhopal court to former judge Giribala Singh. It is important to note that the order, which had been reserved on Wednesday after nearly two hours and 45 minutes of arguments, was released after 1 am on Thursday night. In fact, the court had already made it clear at 5:20 pm on Wednesday that it would pass the order.
During Wednesday’s hearing, the CBSE filed applications seeking to be made a party in both cases and for amendments, which were accepted by the court. The matter is related to the suspicious death of Twisha Sharma and allegations of dowry harassment. Twisha had married advocate Samarth Singh, the son of Giribala Singh, on December 9, 2025.
In its 17-page order, vacation judge Devnarayan Mishra said, “In the light of the factual aspects of the case and the allegations levelled against the respondent (Giribala Singh), the anticipatory bail order dated May 15, 2026 passed by the 10th Additional Sessions Judge, Bhopal for the offences punishable under the Sections 80(2), 85, 3(5) of BNS, 2023 and Sections 3 & 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, is hearby quashed.”
The applications filed for the cancellation of Giribala Singh’s bail have been allowed by the high court. The anticipatory bail granted by the sessions court has been quashed.
“Finally justice is done in the Twisha case,” senior advocate Anurag Shrivastava, who is representing the victim’s family told PTI over phone.
“As Giribala was in judicial service for 36 years… if she has any respect towards law, I think wisdom should prevail over her mind and she should gracefully surrender before the CBI and cooperate with the investigating agency in any further investigation,” Shrivastava said.
Notably, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the state government argued that the investigation is still at an early stage and that custodial interrogation of the accused is necessary. The High Court observed that the trial court had not adequately considered the available evidence and witness statements.
The High Court further noted that WhatsApp chats and witness statements also contain clear allegations against the mother-in-law, Giribala Singh. It also held that after being granted bail, the accused had not cooperated with the investigation. Citing several Supreme Court judgments, the High Court said that bail orders can be set aside if they are based on a disregard of facts.
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