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Twisha Sharma case: Heart-wrenching chats, CCTV footage surface; ex-model seen going alone to terrace, being given CPR 57 minutes later

Twisha Sharma case: Heart-wrenching chats, CCTV footage surface; ex-model seen going alone to terrace, being given CPR 57 minutes later

Twisha Sharma CCTV Video: CCTV video has surfaced in the Twisha Sharma case. In it, Twisha Sharma is seen going to the rooftop alone. About an hour later, people are seen bringing her down from the rooftop.

Twisha Sharma case: Heart-wrenching chats, CCTV footage surface; ex-model seen going alone to terrace, being given CPR 57 minutes later (Pic: ANI)

Bhopal Police have obtained CCTV footage in the Twisha Sharma case. The video shows Twisha Sharma going up to the rooftop alone. Approximately 57 minutes later, the video shows some people administering CPR to Twisha on the stairs. After three minutes of CPR, three men carry Twisha downstairs. It is being said that Twisha Sharma committed suicide on this day.

Twisha seen going up at 7:20 pm

In fact, CCTV footage of the incident shows Twisha Sharma going to the terrace alone. The time of the incident is 7:20 pm, and the date is May 10th. However, Twisha committed suicide on the night of May 11th. It’s possible that the time was not set correctly on the camera.

After 57 minutes, people visible giving CPR

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CCTV footage released by the police shows Twisha being given CPR on the stairs 57 minutes after she went to the terrace. According to the timing of the CCTV video, Twisha went to the terrace at 7:20 pm and people were giving her CPR at 8:17 am. According to the video, they give her CPR for about three minutes. After this, three people carry her down. One of them is Twisha’s husband. The police are also investigating the whereabouts of two other people.

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Mother-in-law comes out but not seen going upstairs

At the same time, it is seen in the video that after hearing the commotion on the stairs, mother-in-law Giribala Singh comes out and stands near the stairs and watches. But then she goes down. The family says that Twisha went to the terrace while talking on the phone and committed suicide.

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It is noteworthy that Twisha Sharma’s family members allege that she has been murdered. The family is demanding a post-mortem of her body to be conducted in Delhi AIIMS. Meanwhile, Bhopal Police has formed an SIT to investigate the case. Also, the police has announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for the arrest of Twisha’s husband.

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