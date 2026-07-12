Twisha Sharma death case: AIIMS report confirms gym belt matched her neck injuries; What does this mean for Giribala, Samarth?

Twisha Sharma death case: The AIIMS Delhi medical board’s report to the CBI found that traces of microscopic skin tissue on the gymnastics belt matched the ligature marks and injury pattern observed on Twisha’s neck.

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The final report by AIIMS show that the gym belt matched her neck injuries. File image

Twisha Sharma death case: A new twist has emerged in the Twisha Sharma murder case, where AIIMS Delhi has concluded that a gymnastics belt could have been used in the incident, as it found the presence of the victim’s skin tissue on it.

Sources said the AIIMS Delhi medical board submitted its second post-mortem report to the CBI on July 10, stating that the gymnastics belt with a metal ring, allegedly used as a ligature, was consistent with the injury pattern on Twisha’s neck.

The sources said the central probe agency is studying the report by AIIMS Delhi, which conducted a second post-mortem on Twisha on May 24, after the first autopsy at AIIMS Bhopal proved inconclusive as the alleged ligature material was not produced before its medical board.

Police seized the belt later and submitted it for inspection to the second medical board led by experts from AIIMS Delhi, they said. The five-member board handed over its 11-page report to the CBI in a sealed cover, in compliance with a Madhya Pradesh High Court order. A compliance report has also been sent to the registrar general of the high court, the sources said.

Lab examinations detected skin tissue

The findings showed that laboratory and histopathological analyses detected skin tissue on the belt, with the results matching the injuries and ligature marks observed during Twisha’s second post-mortem, sources said.

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Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, said the board undertook an exhaustive scientific evaluation before arriving at its conclusion.

“The medical board deliberated very minutely on the case from all possible angles, taking into consideration all available national and international journals for almost one month before giving a detailed opinion with scientific justification. It is a crystal-clear opinion for the CBI and for the judiciary in the interest of truth and justice,” Gupta said.

He, however, declined to elaborate further, saying the report had been submitted to the CBI in a sealed cover in compliance with the court’s directions.

According to the forwarding letter, the report was handed over to the CBI investigating officer, while the videography of the second post-mortem remained in the custody of the investigating agency. The report is expected to form a crucial piece of scientific evidence in the agency’s probe, the sources said.

Twisha Sharma death case

According to the FIR lodged in the case, Samarth took Twisha to AIIMS Bhopal, where he claimed that she had hung herself at home at 10.20 pm on May 12. However, a doctor at AIIMS Bhopal told police later that Twisha was brought dead to the hospital after which a medico-legal case was registered, the FIR said. In their statements given to police at the time of filing the FIR, Twisha’s family members said she spoke to her mother at 9.41 pm on May 12.

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After repeated calls went unanswered, Twisha’s mother-in-law Giribala Singh, a retired judge, picked up the phone and told Twisha’s sister-in-law that “she is no more”, before cutting the call, the FIR alleged. The first post-mortem report concluded that the death was caused by “antemortem hanging by ligature” and found “multiple antemortem injuries”.

However, alleging lapses in the initial investigation and post-mortem, her family approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which ordered a second autopsy by AIIMS Delhi, and subsequently transferred the investigation to the CBI. Twisha’s family had alleged that she was tormented by her in-laws, who were not satisfied with the dowry paid at the time of marriage. They also levelled allegations of mental torture and domestic violence, which allegedly pushed the 33-year-old former model-actor to take the extreme step.

With inputs from PTI