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Better to have divorced daughter than...: What Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said in Twisha Sharma case during SC hearing

‘Better to have divorced daughter than…’: What Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said in Twisha Sharma case during SC hearing

Reflecting on the tragic circumstances during the Supreme Court hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta remarked that the case serves as a poignant message to parents that it is "better to have a divorced daughter than face such an unfortunate incident."

Twisha Sharma case (ANI images)

Twisha Sharma death case: Expressing that it was “pained” by narratives suggesting the judiciary was shielding the accused, the Supreme Court on Monday asserted it would ensure a fair, independent, and impartial CBI investigation into the tragic death of 33-year-old former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma. For those unversed, Sharma was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12, triggering a bitter dispute over the circumstances of her passing. While her grieving family has leveled grave allegations of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide against her in-laws, the in-laws have countered the claims by alleging that she suffered from drug addiction. Here are all the details you need to know about what Supreme Court and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said on Twisha Sharma death case.

What Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said on Twisha Sharma death case?

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked the media to exercise restraint while reporting developments in the case.

“We are slightly in pain because of some of the actions. We will request our media friends to not go for the statements of the victim’s family or the other family. Let the things move as per law and procedure.

Also read: Twisha Sharma case: High Court instructs second autopsy after family’s demand, AIIMS Delhi asked to assist

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“We request the media not to record statements of the victim’s family and reduce their pain to sound bites,” the bench said, adding that a narrative should be avoided.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the apex court that the CBI would take over the probe and assured that the administrative steps would be taken today itself. Mehta, appearing for the Madhya Pradesh government, informed the court that Twisha’s mother-in-law had started appearing on television channels and making statements maligning the victim, which triggered the media coverage.

Also read: Twisha Sharma death case: CBI likely to take over former actor-model’s case, Supreme Court informed

‘Better to have a divorced daughter than face such an unfortunate incident’ says SG Tushar Mehta

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the case was a message for all parents that it is better to have a divorced daughter than face such an unfortunate incident. The solicitor general said the second autopsy of Twisha’s body was conducted on Sunday by a team from AIIMS-Bhopal following the direction of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

(With PTI inputs)

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