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Twisha Sharma death case: Body has started to decompose, Bhopal Police asks family to take away corpse

Twisha Sharma death case: ‘Body has started to decompose,’ Bhopal Police asks family to take away corpse

Twisha Sharma Death Case: Bhopal Police have written to the family of former Miss Pune contestant and actress Twisha Sharma, asking them to immediately collect her body. Police say there is a high risk that the body could decompose and deteriorate at AIIMS Bhopal morgue.

Twisha Sharma death case: 'Body has started to decompose,' Bhopal Police asks family to take away corpse (X pic)

The case of Twisha Sharma’s death continues to escalate. Twisha’s family in Bhopal continues to demand justice. New revelations are emerging daily in this case. The family is unwilling to accept the body under any circumstances. Consequently, the body of the 33-year-old former Miss Pune contestant and Telugu actress, who died just five months after her marriage, has been lying in the hospital morgue for several days. Meanwhile, the Bhopal Police have written a shocking and horrifying letter to the deceased Twisha Sharma’s maternal family. In this official letter, the police have urged the family to immediately take Twisha’s body, as it has been on the verge of decay and deterioration while kept in the hospital morgue. This news has plunged the victim’s already grieving family into deep shock.

According to media reports, Bhopal Police clearly mentioned the condition of the body in a letter sent to Twisha’s maternal grandfather, Navnidhi Sharma, and her family. The police wrote in the letter, ” Twisha’s body has been kept in the mortuary for a long time, due to which there is a high risk of it decomposing. Therefore, please come to Bhopal as soon as possible to collect the body and arrange for its cremation.”

ALSO READ: Twisha Sharma’s post-mortem report reveals former Miss Pune died due to hanging

This letter from the police comes at a time when the family, considering their daughter’s death a murder, is fighting a legal battle and refusing to accept the body. The police also revealed a technical deficiency at AIIMS Bhopal. The letter states that Twisha’s body is currently kept at the AIIMS Bhopal mortuary at a temperature of -4 degrees Celsius.

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However, according to doctors and forensic experts, to prevent the body from decaying for a long time and to preserve it completely, it is essential to keep it at a deep freezer temperature of at least -80 degrees Celsius. The police clearly state that AIIMS Bhopal currently lacks this high-tech freezer facility with a temperature of -80 degrees Celsius, which is why the body is rapidly decomposing. It is noteworthy that Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, was an MBA graduate. She had worked for several years in major companies before marriage and had also appeared as an actress in the South Indian Telugu film “Mugguru Monagallu.” Twisha married Samarth Singh, a powerful lawyer from Bhopal, in December 2025. However, just five months after the wedding, on the night of May 12, 2026, Twisha’s family received news of her suspicious death.

Also Read: Twisha Sharma’s mother-in-law makes big claims, says case lacks merit, her family raises questions…

The initial post-mortem report stated the cause of death as hanging, which the in-laws are calling a suicide. However, Twisha’s parents and her brother Harshit Sharma, a Major in the Indian Army, have completely rejected this theory. The family alleges that her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a retired district judge, and her husband, Samarth Singh, a lawyer, mentally and physically tortured Twisha for dowry and then murdered her. This is why the family distrusts the Bhopal police investigation and the post-mortem report. The family continues to demand a fair and thorough second post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi. But amid this legal wrangling and stubbornness, Twisha’s body is rotting in the hospital freezer, which is extremely painful.

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