Big development in Twisha Sharma death case as retired judge Giribala Singh arrested by CBI

Retired judge Giribala Singh has been arrested by CBI on Thursday afternoon in the death case of daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma.

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Twisha Sharma death case CBI at Giribala's residence (PTI image)

Twisha Sharma death case: In a big development in the Twisha Sharma death case, retired judge Giribala Singh has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). As per a report carried by Hindustan Times, CBI arrested her on Thursday. Earlier today, the Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed the anticipatory bail of former judge Giribala Singh, accused in the case of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma’s death, noting factual aspects of the case and the allegations against her. For those unversed. the development comes days after Twisha was found dead at her matrimonial house in Bhopal on May 12. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent developments in the Twisha Sharma death case.

Big setback for Twisha Sharma mother-in-law Giribala Singh

A sessions court on May 15 granted anticipatory bail to Giribala Singh, who, along with her son Samarth Singh, is facing charges of dowry harassment.

Samarth Singh, a lawyer, is currently in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation, which has taken over the probe into the case from the MP police. The HC on Wednesday allowed applications filed for the cancellation of Giribala Singh’s anticipatory bail.

Also read: Twisha Sharma case: High Court instructs second autopsy after family’s demand, AIIMS Delhi asked to assist

In its 17-page order, vacation judge Devnarayan Mishra said “in the light of the factual aspects of the case and the allegations levelled against the respondent” (Giribala Singh), the anticipatory bail order passed by the additional sessions judge is hereby quashed.

CBI gets custody of Twisha Sharma’s husband Samarth Singh

A Bhopal court on Wednesday remanded Twisha Sharma’s husband Samarth Singh in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation, following which the agency took the accused to his home to further its probe into the death of the former model-actor.

Also read: Twisha Sharma dowry death: Court rejects family’s plea for a second autopsy amid foul play claims

In Jabalpur, the Madhya Pradesh High Court reserved its judgment on the pleas seeking the cancellation of the anticipatory bail of Samarth Singh’s mother and retired judge Giribala Singh.

Also read: Twisha Sharma death case: ‘Body has started to decompose, please take it,’ Bhopal Police requests family to perform last rites

The CBI on Monday took over the probe into the death of Twisha Sharma, who was allegedly found hanging at her marital home here on May 12. It has re-registered a Madhya Pradesh police FIR showing Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh as accused.

(With inputs from agencies)