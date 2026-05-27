Twisha Sharma death case: Samarth Singh remanded to CBI custody till May 29

The CBI team recently visited Samarth Singh’s residence in Bhopal to gather fresh evidence, while senior officials have assured a thorough and impartial investigation.

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New Delhi: In a major development in the Twisha Sharma death case, the husband of the deceased actor and model, Samarth Singh, has been placed on remand till May 29 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the probe at the direction of higher authorities to investigate the case involving the mysterious death of 33-year-old Twisha.

To recall, 33-year-old actor and model, Twisha Sharma, was found hanging at her matrimonial residence in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on the night of May 12. Her family has alleged persistent mental harassment, dowry demands, and torture by her husband, Samarth Singh and mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh. The case was initially handled by the Bhopal police.

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Following the discovery of the incident, Samarth Singh, a practicing lawyer, remained absconding for nearly 10 days. He finally surfaced in Jabalpur, where he attempted to surrender after withdrawing his anticipatory bail application from the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

However, police clarified that he was arrested rather than voluntarily surrendering. He was produced before a Bhopal court, which granted seven days of police remand, citing non-cooperation during initial questioning. The probing agencies have accused him of withholding crucial information about his movements on the day of Twisha’s death, i.e. 12 May.

Police have also conducted searches at the couple’s residence and are examining digital evidence, call records, and financial transactions. The CBI team recently visited Samarth Singh’s residence in Bhopal to gather fresh evidence, while senior officials have assured a thorough and impartial investigation.

The central investigating agency is expected to question Samarth Singh on multiple aspects, including alleged disputes in the marriage and the role of other family members.

On the other hand, Twisha’s family has expressed dissatisfaction with the initial police handling and welcomed the CBI’s involvement, hoping it will uncover the complete truth.

Bhopal Police, after conducting a preliminary inquiry and statements from family members, registered an FIR on May 15 under relevant sections related to dowry death and cruelty. The case was later transferred to the CBI following growing public attention and demands for an independent investigation.

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After officially taking over the probe late Monday night, a team from the CBI’s Special Crime Unit-III, Delhi, began investigation on Tuesday morning. The team, which included two women officers, visited the crime scene located on the terrace of Twisha Sharma’s matrimonial residence, where she was allegedly found dead.

CBI officials also inspected different sections of the house and collected material evidence as part of the ongoing investigation. The agency is expected to question family members and examine digital records during the next phase of the probe.

(With IANS inputs)