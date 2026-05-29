Twisha Sharma death case: Victim’s ashes immersed in ganga at Rishikesh, family says fight for justice will continue

The ashes of Twisha Sharma were immersed in the Ganga river by her family in Rishikesh on Friday.

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Twisha Sharma death case: Victim’s ashes immersed in ganga at Rishikesh, family says fight for justice will continue

Twisha Sharma Death Case: In the latest development in the Twisha Sharma death case, the ashes of the 33-year-old victim were immersed in the River Ganga in Rishikesh by her family, who performed all Hindu rituals. Twisha’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, said that his daughter loved Rishikesh and had a deep attachment to the place and to the holy river. The victim’s family reached Triveni Ghat and immersed Twisha’s ashes in the river.

What Did Twisha Sharma’s Father Say?

Navnidhi Sharma said that Twisha had a deep attachment to Rishikesh and to honour her sentiments the family decided to perform her final rites here.

“We have come here to perform the ‘Asthi Pravah’ (the immersion of her ashes). Twisha had a deep attachment to Rishikesh and to Maa Ganga. She would often sit for hours on the banks of the river… This place held a very special significance for her; therefore, honouring her sentiments, we decided to perform her final rites, the immersion of her ashes, at this very spot,” Navnidhi Sharma told ANI.

“This is just the beginning. This is a massive struggle involving very powerful people, and we are currently only in its initial phase. Our struggle will continue until the very end, until justice is served. We hope that the government, the investigative agencies, and our judiciary will deliver justice in this case, thereby setting a precedent,” he added.

Twisha Told Family About Her Mental and Physical Torture

Victim’s cousin, Ashish Sharma, said that before her death, Twisha had informed them that she was grappling with various difficulties, mentally, financially, and in every other respect.

“Before she could manage to leave that place, or before her family could bring her back, we received the news of her death on the 12th. The entire situation surrounding her death is shrouded in deep suspicion. Obstacles were deliberately created for us in such a manner that the family had to struggle there for at least 15 days… Finally, we approached the High Court and requested a ‘suo motu’ intervention. Subsequently, a team from Delhi conducted an investigation at the site,” he said.

“The extensive media coverage surrounding this case generated significant public awareness, prompting the Madhya Pradesh Government to request the Central Government to initiate a CBI inquiry. Ultimately, the Supreme Court also took ‘suo motu’ cognizance of the case… We are hopeful that, even if the judicial process is slow, the victim will eventually receive justice, sooner or later. We hope that this case will set a precedent,” he added.

Twisha Sharma’s Family Seeks Justice

Twisha’s brother, Major Harshit Sharma, said the family remains hopeful of getting justice. He said that the family is satisfied with the CBI’s involvement, while praising the court’s decision.

(with ANI Inputs)