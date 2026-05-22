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Twisha Sharmas husband Samarth Singh taken into custody by MP police

Twisha Sharma’s husband Samarth Singh taken into custody by MP police

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Friday took Twisha Sharma's husband and lawyer Samarth Singh into custody in connection to the woman's suicide case. This is a developing story.

Twisha Sharma

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Friday took Twisha Sharma’s husband and lawyer Samarth Singh into custody in connection to the woman’s suicide case.

This is a developing story.

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