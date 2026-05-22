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Twisha Sharma’s husband Samarth Singh taken into custody by MP police
The Madhya Pradesh Police on Friday took Twisha Sharma's husband and lawyer Samarth Singh into custody in connection to the woman's suicide case. This is a developing story.
The Madhya Pradesh Police on Friday took Twisha Sharma’s husband and lawyer Samarth Singh into custody in connection to the woman’s suicide case.
This is a developing story.
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