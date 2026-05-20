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Twisha Sharma dowry death: Court rejects familys plea for a second autopsy amid foul play claims

Twisha Sharma dowry death: Court rejects family’s plea for a second autopsy amid foul play claims

Twisha Sharma dowry death: A Madhya Pradesh court has rejected the plea of the 24-year-old's family of a second post mortem at the AIIMS.

Twisha Sharma case: Second autopsy rejected by MP court. (Pic: ANI)

Twisha Sharma dowry death: A local court on Wednesday has rejected the plea of a second autopsy by the family of Twisha Sharma, the Greater Noida woman found dead at her marital home in Bhopal, according to Hindustan Times.

The incident involved the daughter-in-law of a retired judge, who was found hanging at her marital residence in Bhopal earlier this month.

Speaking to Press Trust of India, advocate Ankur Pandey said the court rejected the family’s application for a second post-mortem and preservation of the body, though it issued directions to the SHO regarding preservation.

Mother-in-Law arrested

The Gautam Buddha Nagar police on Wednesday arrested two more persons in connection with the alleged dowry death of a 24-year-old woman in Greater Noida, officials said.

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According to an official statement, Poonam (mother of the victim’s husband) and Vinod (uncle of the husband) were arrested, while the husband, Hritik, and his father Manoj have already been arrested in the case.

Police said an FIR was registered at Ecotech-3 police station on May 17 under Sections 85 and 80(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

Cops urge father to take custody of body

The city police on Wednesday urged the father of Twisha Sharma to take custody of her body amid concerns that it could begin decomposing while they await a fresh autopsy nod. Twisha’s body has been kept in the mortuary of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal, since her postmortem examination was conducted on May 13.

Also Read: Noida Shocker: Woman ends life over alleged dowry demands, family claims Rs 1 crore, SUV already given

Citing a communication from AIIMS, the police said preservation of the body for a longer period required storage at minus 80 degrees Celsius, a facility not available at AIIMS Bhopal.

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