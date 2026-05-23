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Was Twisha Sharma desperately trying to escape her in-laws? Latest CCTV footage from salon supports claim of her parents

Was Twisha Sharma desperately trying to escape her in-laws? Latest CCTV footage from salon supports claim of her parents

CCTV footage emerges showing Twisha Sharma relaxing in a salon just before her suspicious death.

Was Twisha Sharma desperately trying to escape her in-laws? Latest CCTV footage from salon supports claim of her parents (Instagram Pic)

With each passing day, new revelations are emerging in the suspicious death case of well-known model and actress Twisha Sharma. Now, a new CCTV footage, taken shortly before her death, has surfaced. In this video, she is seen getting a head massage at a beauty parlor located just 100 meters from her in-laws’ house.

In the footage, Twisha appears extremely relaxed and normal, raising new questions about her mental state. Police have seized this crucial digital evidence.

Bhopal-Jaipur Express ticket was booked

The investigation also revealed that Twisha had booked a ticket on the Bhopal-Jaipur Express at 9:52 am on May 12. She was scheduled to travel to Ajmer on May 15, where her brother, Major Harshit Sharma, is posted.

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This strengthens her family’s claims that she didn’t intend to commit suicide, but rather wanted to escape the environment of her in-laws. A WhatsApp chat has also gone viral, in which she wrote to her mother, “I’m feeling suffocated, Mom… These people won’t let me cry, nor will they give me a reason to laugh.”

ALSO READ | Twisha Sharma’s husband Samarth Singh taken into custody by MP police

Accused Samarth Singh produced in court

Meanwhile, the police arrested Samarth Singh, her husband, who had been absconding for eight days, from Jabalpur late Friday night and brought him to Bhopal. Samarth is being held at the Katara Hills police station under heavy security and barricades. After a medical examination on Saturday, the police will present him in court and seek his remand for questioning.

It should be noted that after his bail was recently rejected by the Bhopal court, Samarth Singh filed an anticipatory bail petition in the Jabalpur High Court to avoid arrest. During the hearing on Friday afternoon, Samarth Singh withdrew his anticipatory bail petition. Following this, the High Court directed him to surrender before the Katara Hills police station in-charge or the investigating officer.

ALSO READ | Twisha Sharma case: Heart-wrenching chats, CCTV footage surface; ex-model seen going alone to terrace, being given CPR 57 minutes later

Court did not accept Samarth’s surrender

Shortly after the court order, Samarth Singh arrived at the Jabalpur District Court around 4 pm. He appeared before CJM Abhishek Soni and attempted to surrender. However, the court refused to accept his surrender, stating that he should appear before the competent court in Bhopal.

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