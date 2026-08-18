EngilshHindi
  • India News
  • News
  • India
  • Let me die in peace: Twisha Sharmas last message, here is the story of 79 minutes before her death

‘Let me die in peace’: Twisha Sharma’s last message, here is the story of 79 minutes before her death

Minutes before her death on the night of May 12, Twisha texted her sister-in-law, Rashi Abrol, saying, "Let me die in peace now."

Written by: Nivedita Dash Edited by: Nivedita Dash
Updated: August 18, 2026, 10:36 AM IST
'Let me die in peace': Twisha Sharma's last message, here is the story of 79 minutes before her death
'Let me die in peace': Twisha Sharma's last message, here is the story of 79 minutes before her death (File)

It was 9:36 pm on May 12, 2026. Minutes before committing suicide, 32-year-old former model Twisha Sharma sent her last message to her sister-in-law, Rashi Abrol. “Tell him to take his wife’s remaining belongings. But tomorrow. Let me die in peace now,” Twisha Sharma wrote to Abrol.

This message has emerged as a crucial piece of evidence in the CBI investigation into the alleged mental torture of Twisha by her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh.

Read more: Twisha Sharma death case: AIIMS report confirms gym belt matched her neck injuries; What does this mean for Giribala, Samarth?

In its final report submitted to a Bhopal court on Monday, the CBI said the investigation revealed that alleged harassment was the reason Twisha took her life. “The investigation revealed that the two accused had mentally tortured the deceased to such an extent that she was left with no other option but to take her own life,” the investigating agency said.

‘My life has become hell’

According to the CBI, Twisha had repeatedly spoken to her parents, sister-in-law, former employers, and doctors about the alleged mental harassment she faced at her in-laws’ home. On April 30, about two weeks before her death, she messaged her mother about her deteriorating condition. In the message, Twisha said, “My health is deteriorating. I’ve even had anxiety attacks on planes. My life has become hell, Mom.”

The CBI also examined the statements of doctors and counselors who spoke to the couple during therapy. According to reports, they told investigators that Twisha appeared mentally disturbed. Her gynecologist and counselors also spoke about her uncertainty regarding her pregnancy.

What are the allegations of CBI?

The CBI alleges that after Twisha took the first abortion medication, her mother-in-law, Giribala, pressured her to change her decision to terminate the pregnancy medically. The CBI also alleges that Samarth repeatedly questioned Twisha about the father of the unborn child.

On May 9, 2026, Twisha texted her mother, “Samarth is asking whose baby it was. Mom, I’m going crazy here, I can’t take this anymore.”

Drugs angle too

The CBI stated that Twisha had also told her family that Giribala always sided with her son during the alleged harassment. The investigation also examined allegations that Twisha was questioned about her drug use. The investigation also included allegations that Twisha was questioned about her alleged drug use. According to the CBI, Samarth had told the treating doctor that he and Twisha used marijuana.
In a conversation with her family, Twisha had reportedly said that Giribala and Samarth were conspiring to portray her as mentally unstable.

Story of the last 79 minutes

  • On May 12 at 9:36 pm, Twisha sent her last message to her sister-in-law.
  • Four minutes later, CCTV footage showed him walking alone towards the terrace at 9:40 pm.
  • Her father spoke to her on the phone at 9:41 p.m. Her mother called her at 10:05 p.m.
  • According to the CBI, both found Twisha crying continuously and talking nonsense.
  • After this, his mother called several times, but no one answered.
  • He then tried to contact Samarth, but those calls also went unanswered, after which he called Giribala.
  • CCTV footage later showed Giribala leaving her room to check on Twisha. She was also seen calling Samarth before opening the main gate to let her nephew in.
  • Later footage showed Samarth, his cousin, and a domestic worker bringing Twisha down from the terrace; she was unable to move at the time.
  • At 10:55 pm, doctors at Bhopal AIIMS declared Twisha dead.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where she leads a dynamic editorial team and oversees the platform’s daily news operations. With over 15 years of experience in Digital and Pr ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.