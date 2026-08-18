‘Let me die in peace’: Twisha Sharma’s last message, here is the story of 79 minutes before her death

Minutes before her death on the night of May 12, Twisha texted her sister-in-law, Rashi Abrol, saying, "Let me die in peace now."

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'Let me die in peace': Twisha Sharma's last message, here is the story of 79 minutes before her death (File)

It was 9:36 pm on May 12, 2026. Minutes before committing suicide, 32-year-old former model Twisha Sharma sent her last message to her sister-in-law, Rashi Abrol. “Tell him to take his wife’s remaining belongings. But tomorrow. Let me die in peace now,” Twisha Sharma wrote to Abrol.

This message has emerged as a crucial piece of evidence in the CBI investigation into the alleged mental torture of Twisha by her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh.

In its final report submitted to a Bhopal court on Monday, the CBI said the investigation revealed that alleged harassment was the reason Twisha took her life. “The investigation revealed that the two accused had mentally tortured the deceased to such an extent that she was left with no other option but to take her own life,” the investigating agency said.

‘My life has become hell’

According to the CBI, Twisha had repeatedly spoken to her parents, sister-in-law, former employers, and doctors about the alleged mental harassment she faced at her in-laws’ home. On April 30, about two weeks before her death, she messaged her mother about her deteriorating condition. In the message, Twisha said, “My health is deteriorating. I’ve even had anxiety attacks on planes. My life has become hell, Mom.”

The CBI also examined the statements of doctors and counselors who spoke to the couple during therapy. According to reports, they told investigators that Twisha appeared mentally disturbed. Her gynecologist and counselors also spoke about her uncertainty regarding her pregnancy.

What are the allegations of CBI?

The CBI alleges that after Twisha took the first abortion medication, her mother-in-law, Giribala, pressured her to change her decision to terminate the pregnancy medically. The CBI also alleges that Samarth repeatedly questioned Twisha about the father of the unborn child.

On May 9, 2026, Twisha texted her mother, “Samarth is asking whose baby it was. Mom, I’m going crazy here, I can’t take this anymore.”

Drugs angle too

The CBI stated that Twisha had also told her family that Giribala always sided with her son during the alleged harassment. The investigation also examined allegations that Twisha was questioned about her drug use. The investigation also included allegations that Twisha was questioned about her alleged drug use. According to the CBI, Samarth had told the treating doctor that he and Twisha used marijuana.

In a conversation with her family, Twisha had reportedly said that Giribala and Samarth were conspiring to portray her as mentally unstable.

Story of the last 79 minutes