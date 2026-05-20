Home

News

Twisha Sharmas post-mortem report reveals crucial details; states former Miss Pune died due to hanging, notes several blunt force injuries, lungs showed...

Twisha Sharma’s post-mortem report reveals crucial details; states former Miss Pune died due to hanging, notes several blunt force injuries, lungs showed…

Twisha Sharma's post-mortem report reveals important details. The post-mortem report of Twisha Sharma has concluded that the cause of death was "antemortem hanging by ligature."

Twisha Sharma's post-mortem report reveals crucial details; states former Miss Pune died due to hanging, notes several blunt force injuries, lungs showed...(Photo Credit: IANS)

The tragic death of 33-year-old former Miss Pune and MBA graduate, Twisha Sharma, has sent shockwaves across the country. Her death has once again brought to light the stark realities of domestic distress and the deep-seated menace of dowry harassment that women, even in today’s modern world, continue to face. Shocking details have now emerged in the Twisha Sharma death case.

What does Twisha Sharma’s post-mortem report reveal?

The Post-Mortem report stated that the cause of Twisha Sharma’s death was antemortem hanging by ligature, while also documenting multiple simple injuries on different parts of her body caused by blunt force. The autopsy was conducted at the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS), Bhopal.

Also Read: ‘Mujhe pooch raha hai vo kiska bachcha tha’: Disturbing chats of Noida woman surface

The autopsy stated that the 33-year-old was found hanging from a gymnastic ring rope on the terrace of her home at around 10:26 pm on May 12. She was declared dead shortly after midnight on May 13. As per the report, as cited by news agency ANI, a double reddish patterned ligature mark was found running obliquely around the upper third of the neck. The skin beneath the mark was described as dry, hard and “parchmentized,” while the ligature mark was incomplete at the back of the neck.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What was the cause of death?

Furthermore, the report recorded multiple signs consistent with asphyxia, including facial congestion, bluish discolouration of the ears and fingernails, and petechial haemorrhages in the right eye. The autopsy documented multiple antemortem injuries on other parts of the body apart from the ligature injuries, which included abrasions on the left side of the neck, bruises on the left upper arm, left forearm, right wrist and right ring finger, along with a 2 cm x 2 cm bruise beneath the scalp in the left frontoparietal region. The doctors found two small bruised patches in tissues beneath the ligature mark during internal examination. The lungs showed “Tardieu’s spots,” a finding commonly associated with asphyxiation.

Congestion was also noted in the brain, lungs and stomach lining. In addition to Congestion, the report stated that the uterus was enlarged and contained reddish-grey friable tissue, suggesting retained decidual tissue, ANI reported. It mentioned a history of Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) performed one week before her death.

Also Read: Twisha Sharma’s mother-in-law makes big claims, says case lacks merit, her family raises questions…

According to the medical board, hanging was the cause of death; the other injuries appeared to be simple antemortem injuries caused by blunt force.

Blood, viscera, nail clippings and hair samples preserved

The report added that blood, viscera, nail clippings and hair samples had been preserved and sent for toxicology and DNA examination at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to rule out intoxication and assist further investigation. Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Her family has alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws. Police have registered a case and constituted an SIT to investigate the matter.

(With ANI Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.