Jammu: The official Twitter handle of Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha was suspended briefly on Monday due to an “automated systems error” and was restored later, reports news agency PTI. The ‘@OfficeOfLGJandK’ handle with over 52,000 followers had an account suspension notice displayed with a line below reading “Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules” in the evening. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Judges Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya Trolled For 'Ruining' Kishore Kumar's Songs

“The account was flagged by our automated systems in error. This action has been reversed, and access to the account has been reinstated,” said a Twitter spokesperson, when approached. Raj Bhawan officials said the matter was taken up with the authorities concerned for resolving the “technical error”. The handle was subsequently restored but the number of followers had been reset. Also Read - Viral Video: This Ultimate Jugaad to Peel a Garlic Within Seconds Will Change Your Life | Watch

PDP spokesman Mohit Bhan was among the first to flag the issue of suspension of account of the Lt Governor, saying “meanwhile @TwitterIndia suspends the account of Office Of LG J&K citing rules violation. What did they do by the way. Did I miss something??” Also Read - Sonu Sood For PM? Vir Das' Idea Gets Janta's Approval on Twitter

(With inputs from PTI)