Jabalpur: After the food-aggregator Zomato was hailed for its reply to a customer, who refused to take the delivery from a non-Hindu rider, the Madhya Pradesh police has decided to put the twitter account of that man under surveillance.

“Just cancelled an order on @ZomatoIN they allocated a non hindu rider for my food they said they can’t change rider and can’t refund on cancellation I said you can’t force me to take a delivery I don’t want don’t refund just cancel (sic),” Amit Shukla, with Twitter handle of @NaMo_SARKAAR, had tweeted.

Amit Singh, Superintendent of Police, Jabalpur, took the cognizance of the matter and issued a notice against Shukla.

“We have issued a notice, it will be served to Amit Shukla. He’ll be warned, if he tweets anything which is against ideals of Constitution, action will be taken. He is on surveillance,” said Singh.

Deepinder Goyal, the founder of Zomato, took a stand against the bigoted comment and said “We are proud of the idea of India – and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren’t sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values.”

However, the controversy has not died down yet and a section of users appealed to uninstall Zomato app claiming that the food-aggregator delivers ‘halal and Jain food’ but refuse to take request from a Hindu.

“Han hurt to hue hain. Ab kya bolenge sir, ab log jaisa bolenge..sahi hai is par kya kar sakte hai gareeb log hai… sehna padega sir (Yes I am hurt. What can I say sir, whatever people say…its okay what I can do in it… we are poor, we have to suffer),” the delivery executive Faiyaz reacted to the whole incident.