New Delhi: A Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website was hacked, confirmed the social-media platform on Thursday. Cryptic tweets, asking followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurreny, were posted on PM Modi's account.

One of the messages posted on the account read, "I appeal to you all to donate generously to PM National Relief Fund for Covid-19, Now India begin with crypto currency, Kindly Donate eth to 0xae073DB1e5752faFF169B1ede7E8E94bF7f80Be6."

The tweets have now been taken down.

“We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted,” The Indian Express quoted Twitter spokeswoman as saying.

This incident comes days after the Twitter accounts of Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Kanye West, Elon Musk were hacked to promote a bitcoin scam in which all the accounts had posted the following tweet: “Feeling grateful doubling all payments sent to my BTC address! You send $1,000, I send back $2,000! Only doing this for the next 30 minutes.”