New Delhi: Coming down heavily on Twitter for locking his account, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the microblogging site of "interfering in political process" and attacking the democratic structure of the country. Releasing a video statement on YouTube titled 'Twitter's Dangerous Game', the Wayanad MP said, "By shutting down my twitter they are interfering in our political process. A company is making its business to define our politics and as a politician, I don't like that."

He also accused Twitter of being a biased platform. “It’s obvious now that Twitter is actually not a neutral, objective platform. It is a biased platform. It’s something that listens to what the government of the day says.”

Referring to the abrupt end to the Monsoon Session, Congress leader Gandhi also lambasted the government, saying that democracy is under attack as the Opposition is not allowed to speak in Parliament. “Democracy under attack, we’re not allowed to speak in Parliament, media is controlled and I thought there was a ray of light where we could put what we thought, on Twitter. But obviously, that’s not the case.”

“As Indians, we have to ask the question: Are we going to allow companies just because they are beholden to the Government of India to define our politics for us? Is that what this is going to come to? Or are we going to define our politics on our own? That’s the real question here,” he stated.

His statement comes days after the Twitter handles of Gandhi and many other Congress leaders were blocked over a post revealing the identity of the family of the 9-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped and killed in Delhi last week.