New Delhi: Amid an ongoing tussle with the Centre, Twitter landed in a soup again after the Delhi Police Cyber Cell registered a case under the Pocso Act and the IT Act against the micro-blogging site for allowing child pornographic content on the platform. The case was lodged based on a complaint filed by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). This is the fourth case against Twitter since it lost its legal immunity for content in India. Also Read - Parliamentary Panel on IT Tells Facebook, Google to Comply With New Rules; Follow Law of Land

“Delhi Police Cyber Cell has registered a case under POCSO Act & IT Act against Twitter on the basis of a complaint from NCPCR citing the availability of links/material pertaining to child exploitation. The complaint is against Twitter Inc and Twitter Communication India Pvt Ltd,” the Delhi Police said, as quoted by news agency ANI. Also Read - Ghaziabad Elderly Man Assault Case: UP Police Team Moves SC Against Karnataka HC's Protection to Twitter India Head

The NCPCR complained that such pornographic material involving children was continuously being posted on Twitter. The commission had submitted two letters to the Cyber Cell and Delhi Police chief in this regard and had ordered a senior officer of Cyber Cell to appear before it on June 29. Also Read - Distorted India Map Row: Twitter India Chief Manish Maheshwari Booked by UP Police

The latest case against Twitter comes a day after the social media platform was pulled up for showing the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as a separate part outside India. The FIR named Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari and News Partnerships Head Amrita Tripathi who have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 505 (2) (public mischief) and Information Technology Act section 74 (publication for fraudulent purpose).

The incorrect map of India created an uproar amongst netizens forcing Twitter to take down the map by Monday evening.

Earlier this month, the Ghaziabad Police had filed a case against Twitter in connection with a viral post alleging assault on a Muslim man. The issue is now pending in the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Twitter has been at loggerheads with the Indian government over the new social media rules. lost its legal indemnity from prosecution over user tweets after it failed to comply with the new IT Rules 2021 despite repeated reminders, including the appointment of Indian officials for a robust grievance and redressal system.

Twitter’s interim grievance officer for India, Dharmendra Chatur, has quit within weeks of taking over the key role.