New Delhi: Amid ongoing stand-off with the Centre over compliance with new IT rules, Twitter stoked a fresh controversy on Monday by displaying a distorted map of India on the career section of its website. The distorted map appears on the ‘Tweep Life’ section depicted the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as separate countries, detached from India. Following this, the Centre will reportedly issue a strict notice to Twitter. Sources said that the Union government will ask the micro-blogging site to remove the distorted map or else face actions. Also Read - Twitter Appoints California-based Jeremy Kessel as New Grievance Officer for India Hours After Dharmendra Chatur Stepped Down

This is the second time Twitter has misrepresented India”s map. Earlier it had shown Leh as part of China. Also Read - 2 Drones Spotted Over Ratnuchak-Kaluchak Military Camp in Jammu; Security Forces on High Alert

Also Read - India Achieves Another Milestone, Overtakes US In Total Number of Vaccine Doses Administered