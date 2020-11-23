New Delhi: Prime Minster Narendra Modi has topped the overall Indian Twitter engagement rankings with over 7.2 million engagements, revealed Twitteet, a social media analytics firm in its October analytics report. Also Read - Lockdown Restrictions Likely to Return in This State Amid Surge in COVID Cases

The categories whose Twitter engagement have been analysed include Politicians (party-wise), Journalists, Business Leaders Founders & Investors), Sportspersons (cricket and other sports), Movies stars (Bollywood and regional), Authors, Chefs, and Comedians.

Here is the full list of winners from some of the key categories:

Politicians: Narendra Modi – 72,15,913 Twitter Engagements

Bollywood: Sonu Sood – 24,36,601 Twitter Engagements

Business Head: Anand Mahindra – 4,08,882 Twitter Engagements

Cricketer: Virat Kohli – 24,65,918 Twitter Engagements

Sports Star (non-cricket): Vijender Singh – 4,27,006 Twitter Engagements

TV Star: Sidharth Shukla – 3,90,901 Twitter Engagements

Comedians: Kunal Kamra – 11,46,111 Twitter Engagements

Regional Cinema Star: Mahesh Babu – 7,32,964 Twitter Engagements

Authors: Anand Ranganathan – 5,36,874 Twitter Engagements

Key Highlights:

The remarkable rise of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav was one of the key highlights of the first Twitter engagement report. With over 1.24 million engagements in October, he surpassed incumbent Bihar CM Nitish Kumar who managed only 133,879 engagements.

Among Indian politicians, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is at 2 with 3.5 million engagements, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were third and fourth in the Indian Politicians engagement rankings respectively.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who was dubbed as the “messiah of migrants” for his philanthropic work during COVID-19 pandemic topped Twitter engagement among Bollywood Stars with a phenomenal 2.4 million engagements. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was at number 2 with 7.3 lakh engagements. Akshay Kumar with 6.72 lakh engagements bagged the third spot.

Commenting on the rankings, Twitteet co-founder Sandeep Amar said, “Our core objective was to provide social business intelligence, social monitoring, and actionable insights to the leaders across various domains and also to businesses and marketers. We run daily analysis of all engagements – which are the total of likes and retweets, collate these every month, across categories; and then slice and dice them to mine actionable insights.

He added, “At some level a leader’s Twitter engagement gives one sense of his connect with his constituents and what are the key issues that matter. We hope to sharpen this data over time and broad base our offerings to other social platforms and geographies.”

About Twitteet

Twitteet is a analytics platform representing ratings, rankings and curated feeds based on Twitter engagement of journalists, news organizations, politicians, sportspersons, celebrities and businessmen.

It provides daily rankings of journalists, news organisations, celebrities, politicians and business leaders basis engagement. Twitteet’s proprietary software and algorithms track twitter handles, analyse data and create easy to understand dashboards and actionable insights.