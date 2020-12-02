New Delhi: Days after BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya posted a clip of farmers protests, social-media platform Twitter on Wednesday flagged it as “manipulated media”. A picture depicting an old farmer being manhandled by cops did rounds on social media few days ago. Malviya sought to post a fact-check tweet, which claimed that police did not even touch the said farmer and the picture was nothing but a propaganda. Also Read - Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Centre Asks Kisan Unions to Give Objections in Writing, Stir Intensifies on Noida-Delhi Link Road

Malviya posted the clip on November 28, in response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tweet which showed a cop swinging a baton at the farmer. Also Read - Indian Overseas Congress Germany Decides to Donate Rs 1 crore To Help Farmers

Notably, this is being said to be the first time that the social-media platform has flagged fake news in India. Also Read - ‘Eat Jalebi, Pakoda From Our Langar’: Farmer Leaders Turn Down Govt’s Tea Offer at Meeting

Rahul Gandhi must be the most discredited opposition leader India has seen in a long long time. https://t.co/9wQeNE5xAP pic.twitter.com/b4HjXTHPSx — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 28, 2020

As per Twitter’s policy, “You may not deceptively promote synthetic or manipulated media that are likely to cause harm. In addition, we may label Tweets containing synthetic and manipulated media to help people understand their authenticity and to provide additional context.” The overview of the same can be read by clicking on the ‘Manipulated media’ warning by Twitter on the above-mentioned tweet.

Fake-news checking agency Alt News also disputed Malviya’s claim, saying that he posted a “clipped” footage to water down police brutality.

A viral image of a cop swinging his baton at an elderly farmer was tweeted by Rahul Gandhi criticising Modi govt for farmers' protest. In response, Amit Malviya shared a clipped video to water down police action. #AltNewsFactCheck | @Pooja_Chaudhuri https://t.co/ObOCHgNfU3 — Alt News (@AltNews) November 30, 2020

Meanwhile, hundreds of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, have gathered at the Noida and Delhi border to protest against Centre’s farm laws. Protesting farmers said they will not go back to their home until their demands are fulfilled by the Centre.