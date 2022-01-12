New Delhi: The Twitter account of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was ‘briefly compromised’ on Wednesday morning. The ministry’s official handle was renamed as ‘Elon Musk’ and was posting “great job” for some time. However, the account was restored immediately.Also Read - NCW Asks Twitter to Block Actor Siddharth's Account, Saina Nehwal Says 'Used to Like Him'

"Twitter account of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was briefly comprised this morning. The account has been restored," the ministry tweeted. As per the reports, CERT-IN, the IT security group of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeIT), is looking into the matter.

The account @Mib_india has been restored. This is for the information of all the followers. — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) January 12, 2022

Earlier last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s account was briefly hacked and a tweet claiming that India has “officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender” was put out from it.

“India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender. The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents of the country”, a tweet on PM Modi’s Twitter timeline was shared on December 12. However, when the matter was escalated to Twitter, the account was immediately secured.

On January 3, the Twitter accounts of the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Mann Deshi Mahila Bank (a microfinance Bank) were hacked and renamed as ‘Elon Musk’.