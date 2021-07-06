Bengaluru: Twitter India chief Manish Maheshwari on Tuesday told the Karnataka High Court that he is ready to appear before the police in Uttar Pradesh within 24 hours in connection with a probe related to the assault on an elderly Muslim man in the state’s Ghaziabad district. However, Maheshwari has kept the condition that he will appear for questioning only if the Ghaziabad police provides an undertaking that he will not be arrested. Also Read - 'Manali Can Wait, Virus Won't': Govt Reacts After Viral Pictures of Tourist Rush in Hills Spark Fears of 3rd Wave

Speaking to the media, Maheshwari’s lawyer said, “If UP Police gives an undertaking to the court that they will not arrest me, I am ready to appear before the police in Ghaziabad within 24 hours.” Also Read - 'Sorry Dost Majboori Thi': Thief Leaves Note of Apology After Stealing Gold and Valuable Items from SAF's Jawans Residence

The high court, on June 24, had granted Maheshwari temporary protection from arrest by asking Ghaziabad police, which issued the summons, from initiating coercive action against him and said that the investigators can examine him through virtual mode. The Twitter India Managing Director, who lives in Bengaluru, was issued notice by the Ghaziabad Police on June 21 and asked to report at its Loni Border police station at 10.30 am on Thursday to get his statement recorded in the case. The second notice- sent two days after the first – was under Section 41 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which would have allowed police to arrest him as an accused. Also Read - 'How Long Does Your Process Take?': Delhi HC Raps Twitter Over Delay in Appointment of Grievance Redressal Officer

On June 29, the Uttar Pradesh police have also moved the Supreme Court against the order of the Karnataka High Court restraining it from taking coercive action against the Twitter India head in connection with the case regarding a viral video of the attack on an elderly man in the district’s Loni area on June 5.

“If the police desire to examine the petitioner (Manish Maheshwari), they may do so through virtual mode,” the single-judge bench of the high court had said. The state government has filed a special leave petition challenging the high court order saying the right to investigate has been curtailed, sources said.

The Ghaziabad Police had on June 15 booked Twitter Inc, Twitter Communications India, a news website, several journalists, besides Congress leaders Salman Nizami, Maskoor Usmani, Shama Mohamed and writer Saba Naqvi. They were booked over the circulation of a video in which the elderly man, Abdul Shamad Saifi, claims he was allegedly thrashed by some young men who also asked him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on June 5. The police claim the video was shared to cause communal unrest.