New Delhi: In a significant development amid tussle with the Centre, Twitter on Friday decided to not appoint any country director for its operations in India. However, the microblogging platform decided to give a new role to Twitter India's current Managing Director Manish Maheshwari in the US.

Apart from this, Twitter India said it will now be guided by a 'leadership council' with its key executives reporting to Twitter's overseas executives.

Speaking to India Today, a Twitter spokesperson said Manish Maheshwari is not leaving Twitter but will be moving to the US. He said that Manish is moving into a new role based in San Francisco as Senior Director, Revenue Strategy and Operations focused on New Market Entry.

Taking to the social media, Vice-President of Twitter JAPC, yu-sun said, “Thank you to @manishm for your leadership of our Indian business over the past 2+ years. Congrats on your new US-based role in charge of revenue strategy and operations for new markets worldwide. Excited to see you lead this important growth opportunity for Twitter.”

It must be noted that Maheshwari was targeted by the Uttar Pradesh government amid a run-in with the party at the centre, including being issued summons by the state police which were scrapped by a court.

Notably, the move from Twitter comes two months after Twitter had said it was worried about the safety of its staff in India, after police visited its offices in Delhi and Gurgaon as part of a probe.

For long time, Twitter has been struggling with the Central government since February after the technology ministry asked it to block content alleging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration was trying to silence criticism related to farmer protests in the country.