Noida: Twitter India's Managing Director Manish Maheshwari will likely join a probe related to the assault of an elderly Muslim man in Ghaziabad recently, officials said. Maheshwari is expected to appear in person at the police station at Loni, which is on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, police sources said Thursday morning. The Twitter India MD, who lives in Bengaluru in Karnataka, was issued notice by the Ghaziabad Police on June 21 and asked to report at its Loni Border police station at 10.30 am on Thursday to get his statement recorded in the case, the officials added.

He did not reach the police station at the given time and is expected to reach here by noon, Circle Officer (Loni), Atul Kumar Sonkar, said reports. Meanwhile, on June 23, the micro-blogging platform's India head moved the Karnataka High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail in connection with the case. The plea is set to be heard at 2.30 pm by Justice G Narendar. Maheshwari filed his plea just two days after Ghaziabad police summoned him for questioning regarding the matter. He was given seven days to appear before the police and record his statement.

The Ghaziabad Police had on June 15 booked Twitter Inc, Twitter Communications India, news website The Wire, journalists Mohammed Zubair and Rana Ayyub, besides Congress leaders Salman Nizami, Maskoor Usmani, Shama Mohamed and writer Saba Naqvi.

They were booked over the circulation of a video in which the elderly man, Abdul Shamad Saifi, claims he was allegedly thrashed by some young men who also asked him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on June 5. The police claim the video was shared to cause communal unrest.