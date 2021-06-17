New Delhi: Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari was questioned by Delhi Police on May 31 regarding the ‘Congress toolkit case’, sources said on Thursday. “A senior-level team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell had gone to Bengaluru, Karnataka on May 31 to interrogate Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari regarding ‘Congress toolkit case’,” ANI quoted sources as saying. Also Read - Twitter Loses Legal Protection in India For 'Flaring Communal Sentiments': Report

A team went to Maheshwari’s house on May 31 in Bengaluru to record his statement, an official said, adding that the Twitter MD was asked how the social media site tagged the tweets of BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra as manipulated media.

The Congress has accused BJP of forgery and cheating and had approached the Delhi Police with a complaint against Patra, BJP national President JP Nadda, Union Minister Smriti Irani and several others.

The Special Cell officials had started a preliminary inquiry on the complaint and also reached at the offices of Twitter in Delhi and Gurugram on May 24.

In a statement, the Delhi Police had said, “The Delhi Police team went to Twitter office to serve a notice to Twitter, as a part of routine process. This was necessitated as we wanted to ascertain who is the right person to serve a notice, as replies by Twitter India MD have been very ambiguous.”

Delhi Police also said, “they’ve received complaint against actor Swara Bhaskar, Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari & others at Police Station Tilak Marg, in connection with incident in Loni (Ghaziabad) where a man was thrashed & his beard was chopped off.”

“It is under inquiry,” they added.

Twitter on Wednesday lost “safe harbour” protection in India for not complying with the directives. This came shortly after a case was filed against Twitter in Uttar Pradesh over a video that went viral on the social media platform. The video showed four men beating an elderly man, chopping his beard, and asking him to chant ”Jai Shri Ram” in the Loni area of Ghaziabad.

“Since they do not enjoy any protection and they did not flag this video as manipulated media, they are liable for penal action,” government sources had told NDTV.