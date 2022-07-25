New Delhi: Twitter on Sunday marked the tweets by Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh and Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta, who shared a clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind in the Central Hall of Parliament as “presented out of context”. You might be wondering what does it mean. Let us clarify that for you. But first, here’s what happened.Also Read - Smriti Irani, Husband Zubin Irani Own Luxurious House Near Silly Souls Cafe and Bar, Claims Congress

In the video shared by the two leaders, President Kovind is seen greeting the dignitaries, including PM Modi and Union minister Piyush Goyal sitting in the front row during the farewell function hosted by the MPs on Saturday. In the original video, the Prime Minister can be seen returning the President’s greeting and looking at him. However, the cropped video omits that part. Also Read - Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Again Asks PM Modi to Help Ukraine-Returned Students to Continue Medical Studies

Shame on @SanjayAzadSln for sharing cropped video to insult outgoing President. PM had greeted Ram Nath Kovind ji. AAP edited that part and starts video after he crossed Modiji. https://t.co/uYFhBWsFJS pic.twitter.com/LKLZ4kYmqT — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) July 24, 2022

Also Read - President-Elect's Swearing-in Today: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For Vehicles. List of Roads to Avoid

Hitting out at the BJP, Gupta tweeted “Don’t Disturb” attaching the clip, while Singh tweeted “Such an insult Very Sorry Sir. These people are like this, your term is over, now they will not even look at you”. Twitter marked both the tweets as “out of context” and said, “PM Modi did greet President Ram Nath Kovind in his farewell event, say fact-checkers and news reports”.

What did Twitter say?

The social media platform, while attaching a picture via Rashtrapati Bhavan of PM Modi greeting the President while the latter went past him, said, “On July 23, 2022, a farewell event was organized in Parliament to commemorate the end of President Ram Nath Kovind’s tenure. A short clip from the event is being shared with misleading claims, according to fact-checkers. Boom Live, The Quint and other news media have reported that PM Modi can be seen greeting the president in the original video footage.”

What does Twitter’s ‘out of context’ remark mean?

Twitter marks the media “out of context” that “may deceive or confuse people and lead to harm”. “You may not share synthetic, manipulated, or out-of-context media that may deceive or confuse people and lead to harm (“misleading media”). In addition, we may label Tweets containing misleading media to help people understand their authenticity and to provide additional context,” according to the Twitter website.

President Shri Ram Nath Kovind hosted dinner for President-elect Smt Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of the Union Council of Ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/xRLPzOYxlB — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 24, 2022

BJP hits back, questions AAP leader’s intention behind ‘edited clip’

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday, while alleging that Sanjay Singh had insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi by sharing an “edited clip” of him greeting President Ram Nath Kovind in Parliament, questioned the intention behind the act of the AAP leader. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that PM Modi had greeted President Kovind which could be seen in the complete video of the Parliament. “There are pictures in the public domain showing PM Modi greeting the President. Still, such an allegation was levelled. What was the intention?,” Poonawalla said in a press conference.

(With inputs from ANI)