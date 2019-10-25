New Delhi: Twitter saw a lot of activity on Thursday as a total of 3.2 million tweets were generated around #AssemblyElections2019.

Payal Kamat, Senior Associate, Public Policy & Government, Twitter India, in a statement said, “With 3.2 million Tweets related to the Assembly Elections 2019, Twitter remains the hub for those who want to engage in meaningful political discourse,”

During the course of the elections in the two states, the top tweeted assembly election-related hashtags included #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls, #HaryanaAssemblyPolls, #Maharashtra, #Election2019.