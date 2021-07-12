New Delhi: Twitter has withdrawn the blue verified badge from the handle of Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar who recently joined the Modi cabinet.Also Read - After Delhi HC Rap, Twitter Names Vinay Prakash as Resident Grievance Officer For India, Releases Compliance Report

The BJP leader from Karnataka did not say why Twitter removed the blue tick from his account. Also Read - Centre Free to Take Any Action Against Twitter if it Finds Microblogging Platform Breaching IT Rules: Delhi HC

Earlier, Twitter removed the verified badge from the personal handle of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu citing inactivity but later restored it. Also Read - After Warning to Comply With IT Rules, Twitter Tells Court It Needs 8 Weeks to Appoint Grievance Officer